Pitchside prayers and joy as UK breaks Ramadan fast at public iftars

Brothers Ilyas and Harris donned their QPR shirts and proudly made their way pitchside at Lotfus Road, not to play football but to enjoy an iftar.

Their father, Imtiaz Ahmad, who is the club doctor at English Championship side Queens Park Rangers, took them along to the famous club's ground to share in the event which aims to bring the community together.

From right to left Ilyas and Harris were joined by their cousins Idris and Ibrahim at the QPR FC open iftar event. Mark Chilvers / The National

They were joined by Ilias Chair, who plays for QPR and the Moroccan national team, who told The National that he was proud to be a part of the event. He said he enjoys participating in the Ramadan open iftar gatherings at the club as it gives him an opportunity to meet fans — young and old — and answer their questions.

“It makes me proud to represent the club and myself and my religion at an event like this,” Chair said.

The gathering is part of a range of iftar events at prominent locations across the UK, organised by the Ramadan Tent Project. Over the month of Ramadan, the open iftar is scheduled to feature in Wembley Stadium, the British library, Shakespeare's Globe and Royal Albert Hall amongst other locations around the country.

At Loftus Road, Omar Salha, founder and director of the Ramadan Tent Project, told The National that QPR represents something special to the project as it was the first ever club to host the gathering.

“We don't see this as an exclusive Muslim community event. This is an inclusive event where people from all faiths and none can come and join to create a better, more cohesive society," he said.

“Having these events gatherings we aim to alleviate some of the misconceptions people may have towards Islam and Muslims”, Mr Salha said.

At the event, another child, Amelia, enthusiastically shared her thoughts of breaking her fast with such a large crowd in a Loftus road, especially as this was her first time in a stadium. She thought it was a crazy idea having iftar in a stadium but she was happy to be there.

“I am excited to open my iftar with everyone here and also excited to be spending time in the stadium with my family,” Amelia said.

QPR midfielder Ilias Chair told The National he was very proud to be at the event and represent himself and the club. Mark Chilvers / The National

Her father Adnan agreed that it was a unique place to have iftar and that he was grateful for the opportunity and didn't want to miss attending as living in London often results in leading a “silo life”.

Adnan said he had made the decision to bring his family along, with the intention of fostering a sense of community and solidarity in the true spirit of Ramadan.

“It's a difference concept having iftar in a stadium, but it's good to be here”, Adnan said.

He told The National: “It's great seeing so many people going into new spaces and their faces light up when they walk in and have the opportunity to visit venues they have never been to before.”

Breaking bread and building bridges: UK embraces Ramadan iftars

Communities across the UK are celebrating Ramadan through a variety of iftar events, bringing together people from all backgrounds and faiths to break bread and share in the spirit of the holy month.

From charity fund-raisers to cultural events, these iftars offer a unique opportunity to experience the diversity of Muslim communities in the UK and learn more about the traditions and customs of Ramadan.

The National took a closer look at some of the iftar events that have taken place across the country and explore how they brought people together.

Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC hosted an iftar event as a part of the club's joint campaign with Chelsea Foundation's No To Hate group, which promotes religious tolerance and opposes hate and discrimination.

The club's Stamford Bridge home in west London became the first Premier League stadium to host an Open Iftar event.

The event featured speeches from Lord Daniel Finkelstein, chairman of the Chelsea Foundation, and former player Paul Canoville.

Lord Finkelstein said: “We are a big community with lots of supporters from different backgrounds and we want to honour, respect and share the joy of every single fan.

“It’s very special to be the first Premier League club to host an Open Iftar and something we are extremely proud about.”

No 10 Downing Street

The official residence of the Prime Minister of Britain hosted its first iftar event organised in tandem with Lancaster House, the British Foreign Office said.

Prominent Muslim leaders were invited to both venues and arrangements were made for athan, the call to prayer, and Quran recitations.

A privilege to have Iftar at @10DowningStreet tonight with Muslims from across the country.



The message of Ramadan is one of charity and compassion, reflection and renewal.



Good to be here with @Conservatives and @ConservativeMF #Ramadan2023 pic.twitter.com/wsBLLsZEfF — Greg Hands (@GregHands) March 28, 2023

Greg Hands, chairman of the Conservative Party, acknowledged Muslim contributions to Britain and called Islam as a religion of peace.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Business Minister Dominic Johnson paid tribute to Muslim communities in Britain. They expressed their determination to make London the centre of Islamic finance in the world.

Sheikh Hani Saad Mahmood, Imam of Al-Azhar University in Egypt, was a special guest and impressed attendees with his recitation of the Quran.

They were billed as part of the government's commitment to promoting harmony and inclusivity, recognising Ramadan as part of the religious and social culture of the nation. Traditional Pakistani cuisine was prepared by celebrity chef Sulaiman Raza and Spice Village.

Victoria & Albert Museum

The Victoria & Albert Museum played host to an Open Iftar on the second day of Ramadan.

More than 500 people gathered to break their fast together at one of London's most popular cultural spaces. The museum provided a stunning backdrop for the event, with guests sitting down to a meal of dates and traditional Ramadan food after sunset.

An iftar held in Victoria and Albert museum in London. Getty Images

The V & has long been a hub for artistic and cultural events in London, and this evening was no exception as it attracted people from many walks of life.

Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Brighton & Hove Albion FC hosted its first iftar meal, becoming the first football club outside London to hold such an event.

More than 400 members of the local Muslim community attended the event, which included players.

The event, which was organised by Ramadan Tent Project, featured a call to prayer on the pitchside and was considered a big success.

Bradford Cathedral

More than 400 people attended an iftar event at Bradford Cathedral on the first day of Ramadan.

The event was a collaboration between the Open Tent Project and Bradford-based sustainability organisation Green Street.

The Bradford Cathedral Open Iftar. Photo: Bradford Cathedral

Guests included Labour MP Imran Hussain, artistic director of Bradford Literature Festival Syima Aslam and the head of Bradford City Council Susan Hinchcliffe.

Iftar meals, produced by MyLahore, included biryani, pakora, roast potatoes, kebabs and desserts.

Ramadan Tent Project

The Ramadan Tent Project, which is celebrating a decade of open iftars this year, first started by a group of students who wanted to connect international Muslim students living alone in the UK during the holy month of Ramadan.

The project has grown over a decade to be more inclusive and hosted in a number of cities including London, Birmingham, Cambridge and Manchester.

Their dream is to host the event in more prominent locations across the country and hope that one day they can welcome their guests in Buckingham Palace in London.