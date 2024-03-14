Man City's Etihad Stadium hosts open iftar event overlooking the pitch

Manchester City's Etihad Stadium has hosted hundreds of people for an open iftar for worshippers to break their fast.

Attendees filled the suites overlooking the pitch to enjoy an iftar together.

The event was organised by the Ramadan Tent Project which hosts Open iftar gatherings across Britain.

The Etihad is one of several football stadiums chosen to host the events this Ramadan, others include Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium, Blackburn's Ewood Park, AFC Wimbledon's Cherry Red Records Stadium and West Brom's The Hawthorns.

Events are also being held at the Tate Modern, Windsor Castle, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, V & A Dundee, King’s Cross train station, the British Library and Battersea Power Station.

Omar Salha, Founder and chief executive of Ramadan Tent Project, said all events are open to people of all faith backgrounds.

“For over a decade Ramadan Tent Project has connected and convened over a million people from all backgrounds through its annual Ramadan Festival and flagship initiative Open iftar,” he said.

“This year’s theme, ‘Heritage: Past, Present and Future’, aims to fulfil a deep understanding and appreciation of our shared cultural heritage in Britain.

“The month of Ramadan is an embodiment of the rich Islamic culture, tradition and heritage that is observed by millions across the globe as a journey of self-reflection, spiritual sustenance, and mindfulness.

“We are delighted to mark this blessed month and present our Ramadan Festival and series of landmark Open iftar events highlighting the remarkable contributions and legacy the Muslim world has made to British culture and way of life across the centuries, underpinning the interconnectedness of our societies and communities.”

Since 2013, Open iftar has connected more than a million people across the country at some of Britain’s most iconic cultural spaces, from the Royal Albert Hall, Wembley Stadium to Trafalgar Square.

Tufail Hussain, Director of Islamic Relief UK, is part of the project.

“We are once again delighted to be joining hands with the Ramadan Tent Project this year,” he said.

“Coming together with the local community and sharing a meal after a day of fasting will be very special. The open iftar is welcome to everyone and will take place at iconic venues. A diverse community coming together and strengthening relationships is the true spirit of the holy month.

“Islamic Relief is known for its work across the world but over the last few years has been reaching out more to families in the UK, especially with the cost-of-living crisis. A strong community working together and looking out for its neighbours is crucial, especially for those who are struggling to put food on the table.”