Culture

Art & Design

Mosques of the UAE: Simplicity reigns supreme at architectural symbol of Sharjah

With clean lines and no decorative elements, the minimalistic King Faisal Mosque greatly influenced the country's design landscape

Maan Jalal
Maan Jalal

November 29, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit