Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: From performance art to Pierre Dunoyer's solo show

As the art season kicks off, the diversity of the UAE's artists and their work is showcased across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sharjah/" target="_blank">Sharjah</a>. From reclaiming and preserving myths, to looking to nature to make sense of violence, here are four shows to check out this weekend. <i>The Vertiginous Story of Orthosia</i> premieres in the Arab world with performances in two locations in the UAE. Blending performance, video, photography and installation, the narrative explores the discovery of the ancient Roman city Orthosia in 2007 in Nahr Al Bared, a refugee camp in northern Lebanon, and its effects on the descendants of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/10/30/palestinian-film-khaled-nema/" target="_blank">Palestinian</a> families that fled the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/05/15/nakba-day-films-books-song/" target="_blank">Nakba</a> to live there. <i>Saturday, 8.30pm, Bait Gholoum Ibrahim, Al Mureijah Square, Sharjah; and Sunday, 7pm, Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai</i> French artist Pierre Dunoyer's first solo show with Opera Gallery at their DIFC location will feature 19 of his paintings, created between 1986 and 2008. Dunoyer’s aesthetic involves the thick application of bold-coloured paint on plain, flat backgrounds. His practice focuses on the concept that paintings are objects of thought as opposed to sources of knowledge and learning. These “painted thoughts” merge elements of the abstract expressionist and colour field movements through his use of colour and expressive brushstrokes with his personal and very thoughtful compositions. <i>Until November 27; DIFC, Dubai</i> The solo exhibition of the US-based Iraqi-American artist Vian Sora explores concepts of violence through the metaphor and the process of pearl creation. Her large-scale, abstract, colourful paintings and works on paper also draw on her experiences as a war survivor and immigrant. Through the layers of paint and the relationships between colour and process, Sora conjures imagined landscapes and ocean scenes blended with distorted Arabic calligraphy, creating surfaces and effects that have pearl-like luminosity. <i>Until December 5; Alserkal Avenue, Dubai</i> Dubai-based Iraqi artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/03/21/rand-abdul-jabbar-named-winner-of-second-richard-mille-art-prize/" target="_blank">Rand Abdul Jabbar</a>’s first solo show with gallery Lawrie Shabibi builds on her previous body of work using sculpture to explore myths as a means to preserve and transform the cultural legacy of her motherland. Jabbar creates an iconography of forms, developing an evolving language of signs and symbols that are based on influences such as Mesopotamian mythology and contemporary narratives. <i>Until December 4; Alserkal Avenue, Dubai</i>