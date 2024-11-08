Dubai-based Iraqi artist Rand Abdul Jabbar's solo exhibition focuses on preserving and reclaiming her homeland. Photo: Lawrie Shabibi
Dubai-based Iraqi artist Rand Abdul Jabbar's solo exhibition focuses on preserving and reclaiming her homeland. Photo: Lawrie Shabibi

Culture

Art & Design

Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: From performance art to Pierre Dunoyer's solo show

Plus, Vian Sora's abstract paintings influenced by pearls and Rand Abdul Jabbar's sculpture showcase

Maan Jalal
Maan Jalal

November 08, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit