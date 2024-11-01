Photo essay: Abu Dhabi street art project paints a picture of the city's identity and ambition

A street art project aiming to transform Abu Dhabi's public spaces into stunning canvasses has been expanded to feature more Emirati artists. Called Abu Dhabi Canvas, the initiative by the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/04/25/abu-dhabi-signs-deals-to-boost-launch-of-air-taxi-services/" target="_blank"> Department of Municipalities and Transport</a> commissions artists living in the UAE to produce the works to decorate spaces across the city. The works celebrate UAE heritage but go beyond just beautifying the city – they speak of the emirate's identity, its ambitions and cultural richness. “By weaving art into the fabric of our everyday spaces, we champion innovation, sustainability and inclusivity, reflecting Abu Dhabi's spirit on a global scale,” the DMT said when launching the project. Abu Dhabi Canvas has already adorned several areas, including murals on King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and the Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre, as well as vibrant bus stops on Corniche Street, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street and Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street. As part of the expansion, five Emirati artists were tasked to transform several locations in the city comprising 26 crosswalks, 15 utility boxes and 17 murals. Each of the artists drew from different aspects of local culture. Abdulla Al Mansouri presented works showing the Arabic coffee pot and cup as a motif. Meanwhile, Mohamed Al Jneibi transformed two crosswalks with horses and geometric designs. Ahmad Al Ali’s work feature abstractions of falcons and elements reflecting pearl diving, astronomy and education, while Mohammed Al Shamsi's work depicts a traditional dhow across several works. Aysha Al Hamrani's art feature traditional motifs, including falcons, gazelles and palm trees. Other artists already featured include UAE-born artist Ramy El Zaghawy. One of the most celebrated street artists in the region, he has left his mark on many hot spots across the UAE, from Bla Bla Dubai to Zero Gravity and Yas Marina. For Abu Dhabi Canvas, El Zaghaway has transformed many of the city's bus tops into striking works of art that showcase Emirati culture. Meanwhile, Emirati artist Farah Falaknaz and Palestinian artist Ghaith AlRobih collaborated to showcase the UAE's ambitions, decorating bus stops around the city with images of space and astronauts. But Falaknaz says her personal favourite is their work on the bus shelter outside <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/2021/11/09/inside-abu-dhabis-national-aquarium-46000-creatures-300-species-and-a-super-snake/" target="_blank">the National Aquarium</a> in Al Qana. The work, which features 3D sharks on the outside extends to the interior of the shelter, where the artists have used glow-in-the-dark paint to recreate life underwater. The latest Abu Dhabi Canvas expansion is part of a collaboration between DMT and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/09/18/aldar-and-mubadala-to-manage-abu-dhabi-real-estate-assets-worth-more-than-81bn-in-a-new-deal/" target="_blank">Mubadala Foundation</a>, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2024/01/03/abu-dhabis-maan-outlines-plans-for-how-businesses-can-care-for-the-less-fortunate/" target="_blank">Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an</a>, and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/08/adek-awards-dh36-million-to-abu-dhabis-best-schools/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge</a>. It also includes the decoration of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/07/11/abu-dhabi-to-build-rest-hubs-for-delivery-riders-this-year/" target="_blank">Delivery Riders Hubs</a>, which are service points for delivery personnel fitted with air-conditioning, drinking water and phone charging facilities. This part of the project will begin with implementing four pieces selected from among 1,000 artworks created by students. The works were featured earlier this year at the National Art Expressions exhibition at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/03/24/the-shot-exhibition-at-manarat-al-saadiyat-in-pictures/" target="_blank">Manarat Al Saadiyat</a>. “Through our partnership the Mubadala Foundation and ADEK, we will further enhance our city’s public spaces by infusing art into everyday infrastructures,” said Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Operational Affairs at DMT. “These projects aim to create additional vibrant, engaging spaces that resonate with our community and reflect our shared values through the Abu Dhabi Canvas initiative while celebrating the UAE’s rich cultural and artistic heritage.” <i>Abu Dhabi Canvas is a continuing project. Interested artists and organisations can get involved by e-mailing adcanvas@dmt.gov.ae</i>