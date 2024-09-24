Cyclical Remanence by Qatari artist Zainab AlShibani, one of dozens of female Arab artists who presented at Menart Fair. Photo: Menart Fair
Cyclical Remanence by Qatari artist Zainab AlShibani, one of dozens of female Arab artists who presented at Menart Fair. Photo: Menart Fair

Culture

Art & Design

Paris art fair 'redresses imbalance' with female-only Arab line-up

Menart builds programme around women to spark change in male-dominated industry

Maghie Ghali

September 24, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit