Alicia Keys to return to AlUla for second show in Saudi Arabia

Alicia Keys is set to return to AlUla, Saudi Arabia, for a performance this month.

The 15-time Grammy winner will take the stage at the mirrored venue Maraya Concert Hall in the kingdom’s ancient city as part of the Alula Arts Festival, which starts on Thursday and runs until February 28.

Keys, who will perform on February 24, will also host the second instalment of the Women to Women discussion at Madrasat Addeera the following day, where she will highlight inspiring and innovating women across the region.

Keys marked her first concert in Saudi Arabia with a sold-out show at Maraya last year. She went on to join Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, the first female Saudi ambassador to the US, on stage for a conversation at the first Women to Women talk.

She also attended Desert X AlUla 2022, the international open-air art exhibition where she was filmed with her husband, Swizz Beatz, exploring the outdoor installations in the desert.

"There is no denying the beauty and enchantment of AlUla, I have always been an explorer and I adore discovering ancient places and what has been left behind of times long gone," Keys told Harper's Bazaar Arabia last year.

"But there is something more. I met women business owners here that had a powerful sense of creating meaningful experiences. I visited a women’s music school in the old town and got to see first-hand the continuation of the timeless artisan traditions here.”

Her show this year coincides with the country's first Andy Warhol exhibition, which is also launching at Maraya during the festival and will be displayed until May 16.

Tickets for the concert are yet to go on sale. More information is available at www.experiencealula.com

