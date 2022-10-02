Swizz Beatz to open a roller-skating rink in AlUla

The ancient city of AlUla will now be home to its first roller-skating rink.

It comes as part of the 16-day AlUla Wellness Festival and the launch of AlUla Moments from the team behind Good Intentions, a creative movement helmed by US record producer Swizz Beatz, husband of singer-songwriter Alicia Keys.

The experience, called AlUla on Wheels, will run from October 6 to 22 in the evenings between Thursday to Saturday, and will be in the middle of AlJadidah, the city’s arts district.

The open-air roller rink, decked out in neon lighting, is to be located in an all-boys school and promises a roster of local and international talent, although any names are yet to be announced.

Visitors will be able to roller skate amid neon lights. Photo: AlUla Moments

The area will also encompass food kiosks peddling popular and retro meals, although specifics on the menus and brands have also been kept under wraps.

Beatz, along with his business partner Noor Taher, curated the project, from lighting to the sound, inspired by the recent trend of roller-skating parties around the world.

Stars such as Beyonce, Usher and DJ D-Nice have recently either hosted parties or incorporated the practice into their own performances.

Anyone can visit AlUla on Wheels, from beginners to pro skaters, and sessions are about 45 minutes to one hour long. Skates and headphones are provided.

Prices start from 40 Saudi riyals ($10.6) for daily sessions, while weekend tickets for concerts and DJ performances start from Saudi riyals 250.

The AlUla Wellness Festival, which was launched at the end of September and runs until mid-October, aims to promote mental and physical health through back-to-nature experiences.

This season, it leans into the key theme of “silence”, as the health benefits of quietude have inspired many of the festival’s experiences, including a silent trail hike and The Resonant Shell, an immersive art installation by artists Nathalie Harb and Youmna Saba that offers visitors a mini retreat in the form of a double-skin tower in mud brick and fabric.

It’s all taking place in the ancient desert city that’s also home to the Unesco-listed Hegra. AlUla is fast becoming one of the world’s most sought-after destinations for travellers seeking wellness and adventure, as well as a slice of history.

More information is available at www.experiencealula.com