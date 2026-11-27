A home that can be carried, assembled and dismantled according to the needs of its inhabitants, the tent has played an essential role in the history of the Arabian Peninsula.

Our Arabic word of the week, khayma, meaning tent, stems from the three-letter root kha, ya and meem. Its plural forms include khiyam and khaymat.

The verb khayyama means to pitch a tent or set up camp. Takhyeem refers to the activity of camping, while mukhayyam means camp, whether established for recreational, educational or humanitarian purposes.

The verb also has figurative applications, describing something that has descended on or enveloped a place. Khayyama al samt means silence has fallen, while khayyama al huzn describes an atmosphere overcome by sadness.

Another derivative is khayyam, meaning tentmaker. Perhaps the most famous bearer of the name is Omar Khayyam, the 11th-century mathematician, astronomer and poet. His surname is believed to have originated from his family's profession.

In the Arabian Peninsula, the traditional Bedouin tent is known as bayt al shaar, literally meaning “house of hair”. Typically woven using goat hair, the material allows air to circulate while offering protection from the rain as its fibres swell when wet.

The making of these tents is closely associated with Al Sadu, a traditional weaving practice passed down through generations of Bedouin women.

First recognised by Unesco as a craft in need of urgent safeguarding in 2011, Al Sadu in the UAE was added to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2025.

Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE's northernmost emirate, takes its name from an Arabic phrase meaning ‘head of the tent’. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE's northernmost emirate, takes its na…

Tents continue to feature prominently in Emirati life, particularly during the cooler months when families and friends gather in the desert. During Ramadan, iftar and suhoor tents serve as spaces for social gatherings and hospitality.

The word also appears in the name of the UAE's northernmost emirate, Ras Al Khaimah, which translates as “head of the tent”.

In classical Arabic poetry, abandoned encampments were often associated with memories of loved ones. Poets would contemplate the traces of former dwellings, recalling relationships and experiences tied to those places.

The motif endured across the centuries. In Kuff Al Malam Fama Yufid Malami (Cease the Blame, for Blaming Me Serves No Purpose), the 19th-century poet Abdul Ghaffar Al Akhras expresses his longing for a former home, asking whether the dwelling will return after its inhabitants have departed, whether the abode will be his again and whether the tents will be his own.

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In popular music, Lebanese singer Fairuz recalls a romantic encounter in Ya Mahla Layali Al Hawa (How Beautiful Are the Nights of Love). Written by the Rahbani brothers, the song evokes the image of a tent adorned with violets, surrounded by trees.

The word also carries more sombre associations. Mukhayyam al laji'een, meaning refugee camp, is an expression frequently encountered in news coverage of conflict and forced displacement. In Gaza, tents have become one of the most recognisable symbols of the Palestinian humanitarian crisis.