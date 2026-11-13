'Wasl': The Arabic word that connects people, places and ideas

The Arabic language is built around roots that connect words and ideas, often revealing shared meanings between seemingly different expressions. Our latest Arabic word of the week, wasl, which means connection, is an example of this linguistic richness.

Derived from the three-letter root wow, saad, lam, the word describes the act of joining, linking or bringing things together. It can refer to a physical connection, a relationship between people or an emotional bond that endures despite distance and time.

The verb wasala means to arrive, reach or connect, while wusool refers to arrival. Other derivatives include ittisal, meaning communication or contact, and sillah, which describes a bond or relationship.

The root also extends into modern technology and communication. Tawasol refers to communication or staying connected, particularly through digital platforms and social media, while ittisalat, meaning telecommunications, gives its name to the UAE company etisalat.

One of the most culturally significant expressions is silat al rahm, referring to maintaining family ties. The phrase carries particular importance in Arab and Islamic traditions, where keeping in contact with relatives, visiting family members and offering support are considered essential responsibilities.

Al Wasl Plaza at Expo City Dubai embodies the Arabic word for connection, bringing people together beneath its distinctive dome. EPA Show caption: Al Wasl Plaza at Expo City Dubai embodies the Arabic word fo…

The concept extends beyond simply staying in touch. It emphasises the effort required to preserve relationships, particularly when geographical distance makes regular contact difficult.

Wasl also has a place in Arabic poetry, particularly verses concerned with love and longing. Its related form, wisal, evokes union or reunion between lovers, often appearing in contrast to hijran, meaning separation.

The eighth-century poet Umar ibn Abi Rabi'ah explored the sincerity of such connections in Shaq Qalbi Tadhakkur Al Ahbab, or Memories of Loved Ones Stirred My Heart. In one verse, he implores his beloved to offer him a genuine connection, warning that the worst kind of union is one built on falsehood.

The ninth-century Abbasid poet Ibn Al Rumi approached the subject through memories of a relationship lost. In Saqyan Li Aishin Mada Ma Fihi Takdir, he recalls a time when love seemed everlasting, its bonds strengthened by the passing years and separation seemingly banished.

The poem later turns to sorrow, demonstrating how the loss of connection can become as powerful a poetic subject as love itself.

Al Wasl Football Club fans. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Al Wasl Football Club fans. Antonie Robertson / The National

In the UAE, wasl has another significance, particularly in Dubai, where Al Wasl is recognised as a historical name for the city. The name survives in familiar landmarks and institutions, including Al Wasl Road, the residential district of Al Wasl and Al Wasl Football Club.

Perhaps its most ambitious architectural expression is Al Wasl Plaza at Expo City Dubai. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the enormous domed structure served as the centrepiece of Expo 2020 Dubai, physically linking the exhibition's three thematic districts.

Its design also embodied the event's theme, Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, bringing people from around the world together beneath a shared gathering space.

The plaza received the Design for Living award at the Royal Institute of British Architects' inaugural Middle East Awards in 2025. Its distinctive 360-degree trellis continues to provide a setting for concerts, light shows and cultural events.

The name also appears beyond the UAE. In Egypt, Dubai-owned Dragon Oil began production at Al Wasl oilfield in the Gulf of Suez in 2024.

Yet the word's most enduring meaning remains personal. Whether describing family bonds, the reunion of loved ones or the meeting of cultures, wasl expresses the human desire to reach across distances and find common ground.