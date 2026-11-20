A sea, a country and the rhythm of a poem all share the meaning of our Arabic word of the week.

Bahr means “sea”, as in Al Bahr al-Ahmar, the Red Sea. It also appears in Bahrain, meaning “the two seas”. The Gulf country’s Ministry of Transportation links the name to freshwater springs found in the surrounding salt water.

That coastal term stems from the root letters ba, ha and ra.

Abhara means “to sail”, while a bahhar is a sailor. The plural bihar means “seas”.

The depth and waves of the ocean give rise to metaphors that reach into spirituality and literature.

In Surat Al Kahf, the Quran turns the metaphor of the sea’s seeming vastness around, showing how limited it is in comparison with the depth and richness of God’s words: “The sea would be used up before the words of my Lord were exhausted.”

In classical Arabic poetry, a bahr is a metre, the pattern that gives a line of verse its rhythm. The same root gives us the phrase tabahhara fi al-ilm, meaning to delve deeply into a field of knowledge.

▶

Meanwhile, in popular music, Egyptian singer Mohamed Mounir addresses the sea in Amana Ya Bahr (“Please, O Sea”), asking it to keep his loved ones safe and the waves to be gentle with those aboard the boats.

On the big screen, the sea is a metaphor for the harshness of a pearl diver’s life in Bas Ya Bahar, a 1971 Kuwaiti film about a young man determined to become a pearl diver despite his father’s objections. The Arabic title underlines that harshness by reading like an admonition: “Enough, sea.”

It all goes to show how bahr can evoke the sea as a source of inspiration, graft and a measure of what we cannot fathom.