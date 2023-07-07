‘Bashar’: The Arabic word that explores what it means to be human

The words we use to describe ourselves are important.

Take this week’s word, bashar. Although it means human beings as a group, it can also refer to the individual human being. Aside from referencing humans within the physical and biological context of homo sapiens, it's also used to describe an array of more nuanced meanings associated with being human.

To start, it is used as a characteristic to describe the exceptional abilities and qualities humans possess in comparison with other species. And yet, aside from this literal meaning, bashar is also used to express metaphoric and symbolic ideas about humanity, such as beauty, joy, and good news. It is also a constant theme in poetry and religious text.

Bashar is mentioned several times in the Quran, either referring to humanity or to highlight the creation of human life and God’s power and mercy over all living things.

Bashar is one of the classic fusha Arabic words that is still used today in different colloquial dialects. It is sometimes interchangeable with the word nass, which translates to people.

It’s important to note that while the two words are sometimes used to mean the same thing, they are also different.

Bashar is considered more specific while nass is a more general word. Nass is commonly used in everyday language while bashar is used more often in the context of poetry, religion or matters concerning humanity.

Bashar is derived from the three letters bah, sheen and rah. The origin of the word has the same linguistic derivation as the Hebrew word basar, which means flesh, meat or human body. The word for skin in Arabic is bashara, which shares its roots with bashar.

Also derived from the same root word is beshara, which refers to good news, bringing good news to rejoice at or the start of something new and positive.

The popular 1955 Egyptian film Nahnou Bashar (We Are Human), explores the many facets of humanity through the lives and struggles of everyday people.

Directed by Salah Abouseif, the drama stars the renowned Egyptian actor and screenwriter Mahmoud El Meligy and legendary Egyptian actress and singer Hoda Soltan.

The film tells the story a young man, Rabie, who after leaving juvenile detention becomes involved in the gambling world where he is exposed to the sinister underbelly of society. After eventually leaving and starting a family, Rabie finds himself drawn back to his old habits when his son becomes ill and he faces serious financial issues.

Nahnou Bashar looks at how people from various strata of society are tempted and tortured by the same struggles and aspirations that bind all people – a fitting tribute to just how deep the word bashar truly is.