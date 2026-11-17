At Souq Al Mina, children have been gathering around a seesaw installation by Colombian artist Ivan Argote. The work is part of the second Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial, which opened on Sunday, but it has already begun to feel like a familiar part of the neighbourhood.

"You see the way that people interact with it. It's as though it was always there," says Zainab Hasoon, a curator working on the exhibition. "I can't imagine the space being without it."

That sense of familiarity is something the biennial's curators hope to achieve as they transform parts of Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain into an outdoor gallery. Bringing together 21 artists and collectives, the exhibition runs until February 15, exploring the theme Home: A Glossary for a Communal Sense of Place.

Behind the installations is a complex process involving decisions about locations, materials, accessibility and how artworks might interact with the public.

The second year of the event also marks a shift in approach. While the inaugural biennial in 2024 presented more than 50 projects across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, this year's programme places greater emphasis on clustering artworks around Souq Al Mina and Mina Zayed.

Ghanaian collective blaxTARLINES adapted the materials and construction of AGORA: A Dance of Umbrella Forests to suit Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: Ghanaian collective blaxTARLINES adapted the materials and c…

Mariam Al Shehhi, an assistant curator at Public Art Abu Dhabi, says the decision was intended to create a more concentrated experience for visitors. "Instead of scattering artworks all around the city, they wanted to take a new approach by clustering artworks," she tells The National.

Souq Al Mina was selected partly because it already attracts a diverse crowd, particularly on weekends. "As Public Art Abu Dhabi, we function like a museum, but outdoors," Al Shehhi says. "We're public and we want art to be accessible to everyone, from families to people of different nationalities."

Hasoon believes that concentrating the installations also encourages visitors to engage with them more deliberately, rather than encountering them in passing.

"Having a destination really makes you think about what these works mean in a public space," she says. "It makes you consider what they mean to you and what it means to engage with them as a destination rather than simply passing by."

Challenges of curating outdoors

Ivan Argote’s figurines at Souq Al Mina. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: Ivan Argote’s figurines at Souq Al Mina. Pawan Singh / The N…

Choosing an artwork for a public space presents different challenges from those encountered in a conventional museum or gallery. Beyond artistic merit, curators must consider how an installation responds to its surroundings, whether it can withstand the elements and how people might interact with it.

Al Shehhi, who studied art history and archaeology before working at Louvre Abu Dhabi's documentation and research centre, joined Public Art Abu Dhabi in 2025. She says the experience introduced her to the practical demands of curating, from researching artists and scouting locations to co-ordinating with production and operations teams.

Hasoon says the process can begin with an existing artwork or with an artist whose practice offers possibilities for a particular location. "There are moments when you pick an artwork by an artist, so you're already thinking about the artwork and where you want to place it rather than the artist," she says.

"Then there are moments when you think about the artist because you know that you'll be able to work with them and achieve something in public space."

Challenges often emerge when an artwork moves from the planning stage into its intended environment.

Celeste Boursier-Mougenot’s clinamen installation, at Souq Al Mina. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: Celeste Boursier-Mougenot’s clinamen installation, at Souq A…

"We're not curating in a gallery or an enclosed space. You have to think about the land, the environment and so many factors that you might not consider when you're sitting and talking with the artists."

One example is the installation by Ghanaian collective blaxTARLINES, featuring colourful fabric umbrellas that move with the wind. Similar structures have been created in Ghana, but bringing the concept to Abu Dhabi required different materials and construction methods.

In Ghana, the umbrellas were made using wooden structures and handwoven textiles. In Abu Dhabi, metal structures were used, requiring fabric to be sourced and printed to fit them. Some elements were also hand-stitched.

"The methodology changes as the environment changes," Hasoon says. "The outcome might look similar to the eye, but these details and technicalities differ because you're working with different environments and different lands."

During a curatorial discussion at Souq Al Mina, Rahul Gudipudi explained that choosing locations also requires talks with government entities, private organisations and local communities. "It's a series of conversations," he said.

Artistic director Elvira Dyangani Ose added that concentrating installations around Mina Zayed was a curatorial ambition, allowing the exhibition to engage with the district's maritime history and transformation.

Art that belongs to its surroundings

Serge Attukwei Clottey’s Wole Worhe (We Know Each Other). Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: Serge Attukwei Clottey’s Wole Worhe (We Know Each Other). Pa…

Several installations around Mina Zayed draw directly from the area's environment and history. Emirati artist Shama Al Hamed's I Breathe Through the City highlights air-conditioning pipes, while Khalid Al Banna's Gargoor references traditional fishing traps. A work by Nari Ward responds to the area's maritime heritage and the weathered boats that recall its past.

At MiZa, near 421, an installation by Akram Zaatari presents a form resembling the remains of an olive tree entangled with a sarcophagus. Gudipudi says the work raises questions about how public artworks interact with their surroundings, including the animals that inhabit them.

"That place is not just inhabited by human beings who come there for cultural reasons," he said. "It also has cats.

"It's not just the artwork that domesticates the space. It's the space that domesticates the artwork."

Argote's installation at Souq Al Mina offers another interpretation of this relationship. Alongside the seesaw are enlarged figurines inspired by Bronze Age archaeological objects discovered in the emirate.

Natasa Petresin-Bachelez, who leads the curatorial team, says the figures connect the area's contemporary public life with its much older history.

The original objects suggest that children, toys and playfulness were part of life in the region thousands of years ago. Recreating them using contemporary materials where families gather today brings those different periods into conversation.

Hasoon says the installation has also made her consider the meaning of belonging, particularly as someone who is still searching for a place she considers her physical home.

What happens when the exhibition ends?

Marinella Senatore’s illuminated I Contain Multitudes. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: Marinella Senatore’s illuminated I Contain Multitudes. Pawan…

Although the biennial is temporary, some installations could become permanent additions to Abu Dhabi. Several works from the inaugural event have already been retained, either in their original locations or in new ones after being moved.

Al Shehhi points to installations around Saadiyat Cultural District and the Corniche as examples of the programme's continuing presence.

She says decisions about retaining works from the second event have yet to be made. "It's not decided yet which artworks will be acquired," she said.

Public engagement, sustainability and the technical requirements of maintaining outdoor installations will all influence which works might remain.

Hasoon hopes more pieces will eventually become permanent features across the city. "In public spaces, I would love to see more permanent pieces," she says. "I think about that a lot when I engage with the city."

She imagines encountering more artworks during everyday activities, even while running along the Corniche.

Hasoon also hopes the biennial encourages visitors to question the artworks they encounter, from their materials and locations to whether they should remain permanently. "I don't have the answer. I think it's up to the audience and the people to question these things as they find their own answers."

Dyangani Ose believes the programme's success ultimately depends on whether the public develop a lasting connection with the artworks. "I always said that a successful biennial is one that people claim as theirs," she says.

At Souq Al Mina, where children are already gathering around Argote's seesaw, that relationship is beginning to take shape.

Public Art Abu Dhabi runs until February 15 across the emirate