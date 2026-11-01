From Abu Dhabi to New York Comic Con: How Noora Al Awadi is telling Emirati stories to the world

One is a curious cat who wonders why people around him appear to be dressed like clouds. The other is a parrot mafia boss caught in a power struggle with a rival bird on the streets of Abu Dhabi.

They might seem like unlikely ambassadors for Emirati culture, but comic book writer Noora Al Awadi believes both characters can introduce international readers to the UAE in ways they might not expect.

That ambition took her to New York Comic Con in October, where she presented her work through Abu Dhabi studio Sandstorm Comics. The four-day convention offered an opportunity to reach readers beyond the UAE.

“I've always wanted to not just share stories. I wanted to share our stories and our values and our culture with the world,” she told The National.

Al Awadi says attending the convention was a childhood dream. She wanted to share what she calls the heart of the UAE, particularly the values associated with UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Noora Al Awadi, left, with the team from Sandstorm Comics at New York Comic Con. Photo: Sandstorm Comics Show caption: Noora Al Awadi, left, with the team from Sandstorm Comics at…

She has encountered people abroad whose understanding of the country is shaped by stereotypes, including misconceptions about wealth and the position of women. Meeting readers face to face offers an opportunity to challenge those assumptions.

“I loved even talking about my culture with them and making them understand who we actually are from our own mouths,” she says.

Some of her most memorable encounters were with Arab and Muslim families living in New York. Parents were particularly excited about finding stories that could introduce their children, many of whom had never travelled outside the city, to a culture they recognised as their own.

Al Awadi admits she was initially unsure whether her culturally specific work would find buyers at an international convention. The response proved encouraging.

Cat, kandura and parrot mafia boss

Al Awadi's two comics approach Emirati identity from different directions.

Tamtoom, which she co-wrote with Mo Abedin, follows a curious cat exploring aspects of life in the UAE. Its first instalment centres on the kandura, the traditional garment worn by Emirati men.

The cat notices that people appear to be dressed like clouds, prompting an exploration of the garment and its cultural significance.

Although the book was conceived partly to introduce Emirati traditions to children unfamiliar with the country, Al Awadi discovered that it also resonated with young Emiratis.

Her nephew became so attached to the story that, after reading it several times, he began insisting on wearing a kandura at home. “It's giving them pride,” she says.

Tamtoom, co-written by Emirati author Noora Al Awadi, follows a curious cat learning about UAE culture, starting with the kandura. Photo: Sandstorm Comics Show caption: Tamtoom, co-written by Emirati author Noora Al Awadi, follow…

International visitors have also responded to its educational appeal. Al Awadi remembers a Chinese couple who bought a signed copy because they wanted something that would help them learn about the country they were visiting.

She hopes to expand Tamtoom into a series exploring other aspects of Emirati life, including women's traditional clothing such as the mukhawar and abaya.

Her other comic, Mato, takes a less conventional approach. Inspired by her pet parrot, she imagines the bird as a mafia boss navigating friendship, betrayal and a rivalry with another bird named Bulbul.

“It's based off what I think my parrot does when I'm not around,” she says.

The villain was inspired by another family pet, a bulbul belonging to her father. Al Awadi jokes that her dislike of the bird helped to determine its fictional role, despite it being her father's favourite.

The story takes place in Abu Dhabi, with references to the city's roads, clothing and surroundings woven into the action.

Al Awadi says she wanted a story that could appeal to readers anywhere while introducing them to the UAE without making its culture the central subject.

The approach appeared to work in New York, where Mato was the stronger seller of the two titles. Readers were drawn to its action, mystery and rivalry, discovering the Emirati elements along the way.

“We know Hollywood from the movies, so why not know UAE from our comics?” she says.

From corporate work to comic books

Al Awadi's journey to becoming a published writer was far from straightforward. She studied management information systems before entering corporate roles centred on analytical work.

“I loved analytical work and I'm really good at it, but I felt like my creative side was suffocated,” she says. Writing offered a return to something she had enjoyed since childhood.

One of her earliest surviving notebooks dates from grade 5 and contains comics, illustrations and characters she invented for classmates and friends. Among them was a cowardly lion, an early example of her interest in animal characters.

She later established a creative venture, attempting to write stories, produce animations and manage the responsibilities involved in bringing projects to life.

For about a decade, she handled much of that work herself before eventually abandoning the business.

Mato follows a parrot mafia boss navigating friendship, betrayal and a power struggle, with Abu Dhabi as the backdrop. Photo: Sandstorm Comics Show caption: Mato follows a parrot mafia boss navigating friendship, betr…

Meeting the Sandstorm Comics team changed her approach. She realised she could collaborate with others and concentrate on creating stories rather than managing every stage of production.

Her ambitions also extend beyond comics for younger readers. She has completed a manuscript titled The Last Pearl Diver, which she describes as an attempt to create a legend around the beginnings of the UAE. She is seeking a publisher.

Another project, Marine Diaries, is a slice-of-life story about a girl who moves to the countryside to study marine biology while navigating friendships and unfamiliar surroundings.

Having experienced the challenges of establishing a creative career, Al Awadi believes aspiring writers should approach the industry with realistic expectations.

Self-publishing platforms have made it easier to release work independently, she says, but competition remains considerable. Writers need to develop their marketing abilities or build professional connections that could lead to publishing opportunities.

“One hundred per cent go for your dream, but be smart about it,” she says.

She advises young writers to attend industry events, meet people and prepare a portfolio so they have work ready to present when an opportunity arises.

Discipline matters just as much as creativity, she adds. Meeting deadlines and building a reputation for reliability can help turn those initial connections into lasting professional relationships.

“Once you build your reputation with someone in your network, that is what will get you further opportunities,” she says.