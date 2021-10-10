61 of the best cosplay looks from New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con has made its return.

After getting cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic, the four-day event will run until Sunday and is being held at the Javits Centre in New York City. The convention is dedicated to comics, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games, cosplay, movies and television and was first held in 2006.

New York Comic Con made a return after being cancelled last year owing to the pandemic. Charles Sykes / Invision / AP

This year’s featured guests include Stranger Things star David Harbour, Star Trek’s George Takei, actor Hayden Christensen, former WWE champion John Cena, Lovecraft Country’s Jurnee Smollett and rapper Pharoahe Monch.

Scroll through our gallery above to see some of the best cosplay from the event.

In addition to panels, talks and meet-and-greets, this year’s New York Comic Con also featured a new cosplay event.

The EuroCosplay Championships and the Crown Championships of Cosplay joined forces to create the Cosplay Central Crown Championships, with a global winner being decided at MCM London Comic Con in October 2022.

Entrants for the competition were able to choose between recreating a character design that will be judged for accuracy, or creating their own design based on a recognisable character in pop culture and be judged on the design and interpretation of their given starting point.

New York Comic Con also required that event attendees aged 12 or older needed proof of full vaccination or if under the age of 12, proof of a negative PCR test to enter. Mandatory face covering was also required, even for those in cosplay, unless they are eating or drinking.