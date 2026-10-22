Sharjah Animation and Comics Conference: Pixar veterans, comic book artists and a new focus on Arab talent

A character that begins in a comic book can eventually become the star of an animated film, a video game or an entire fictional universe.

This increasingly interconnected approach to storytelling is at the heart of this year's Sharjah Animation and Comics Conference (SACC).

The event, being held until Sunday at Aljada, is expanding beyond animation to embrace comics, bringing illustrators, writers and publishers into a programme that previously concentrated on filmmakers and animators.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, this year's event l features more than 150 activities.

These include 55 workshops and masterclasses, more than 40 talks and discussions, 10 film screenings and three live orchestral concerts.

More than 75 speakers from over 30 countries are expected to participate.

Khoula Al Mujaini, executive director of the SACC, says the expansion reflects changes already taking place across creative industries.

"Comics felt like a natural next step because the way people tell and experience stories is already changing," she tells The National.

"A character may begin in a comic, move into animation, become a game or develop into an entirely different kind of world. After three editions focused on animation, we felt SACC should reflect that wider creative reality."

The expanded programme will explore everything from adapting animation into webtoons to transforming books into interactive experiences. Al Mujaini says that bringing these disciplines together will encourage collaboration between creative communities that increasingly share similar skills and audiences.

Pixar veterans and international comic book artists

This year's conference features 55 workshops and masterclasses covering character design, animation techniques and digital storytelling. Photo: Sharjah Book Authority Show caption: This year's conference features 55 workshops and masterclass…

Among the headline guests is Andrew Gordon, a former Pixar animator whose credits include Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo and The Incredibles. He will discuss the studio's approach to storytelling and lead a workshop examining artificial intelligence in animation.

Another Pixar veteran, Doug Sweetland, whose credits include Toy Story and Monsters, Inc., will share insights into directing animated shorts and developing memorable characters.

They will be joined by Shuzo Shiota, chief executive of Japanese animation studio Polygon Pictures, and Terry Notary, a movement coach and performance-capture specialist known for his work on Avatar and Planet of the Apes.

Notary will lead a workshop demonstrating how posture, breathing and physical movement can help performers create believable digital creatures.

Comic book enthusiasts can meet artists Bernard Chang and Ken Lashley, alongside cartoonist Guy Gilchrist and writer and producer Shannon Eric Denton. Sessions will explore character design, drawing techniques and the development of original comics.

Other workshops include traditional animation with Disney veteran Robb Pratt, stop-motion filmmaking with Egyptian artist Dina Amin and lightsaber choreography with stunt performer Lauren Mary Kim, who worked on Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Things to do and see

SACC 2026 will bring together more than 75 international speakers for discussions on animation, comics and the future of visual storytelling. Photo: Sharjah Book Authority Show caption: SACC 2026 will bring together more than 75 international spe…

Beyond the talks and workshops, the conference is introducing several attractions for fans and collectors.

Artist Alley will show original works by regional artists, while the Comic Wall will feature rare and vintage comic books and collectables.

At the Dubbing Corner, visitors can try voice acting by recording dialogue for animated scenes. The Meet the Artist programme offers opportunities to interact with international creators and purchase commissioned artwork.

Gaming is another major attraction. A dedicated area will feature arcade machines, board games, racing simulators and trading card games, alongside tournaments in EA Sports FC 27, Tekken 8 and Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

A cosplay competition will take place on Saturday, with a Dh25,000 prize pool.

Film screenings include Toy Story and Monsters, Inc., introduced by Pixar animators, as well as The Glassworker, the Pakistani hand-drawn animated feature directed by Usman Riaz. The programme also includes the regional premiere of Walking with Animators and a selection of animated short films.

Three orchestral concerts, scheduled for Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, will celebrate film scores, anime and K-pop music, and Disney favourites respectively.

Building careers for Arab creators

Khoula Al Mujaini is the executive director of the Sharjah Animation and Comics Conference. Photo: Sharjah Book Authority Show caption: Khoula Al Mujaini is the executive director of the Sharjah A…

While entertainment remains a significant part of the event, Al Mujaini believes the conference can help address some of the structural challenges facing the region's creative industries.

She says the Arab world already has the artists, audiences and stories needed to establish a stronger international presence in animation and comics. The challenge is developing sustainable careers and businesses around that talent.

"A talented artist still needs access to producers, financing, publishers, broadcasters and distribution," she says.

This year's expanded business-to-business programme aims to connect creators and publishers with producers, studio executives and other industry decision makers.

Dedicated meetings will explore financing, international co-production, rights management and commercial development, while the Book2Screen Challenge will connect publishers and rights holders with producers interested in adapting written works for the screen.

Al Mujaini says such initiatives can help regional creators move beyond individual projects towards developing original intellectual property with commercial potential.

"We also need more original projects that reflect our own humour, cultures and visual identities," she says.

"The opportunity is not to imitate what already exists elsewhere, but to build stronger pathways for Arab creators to make excellent work and give those stories the chance to travel."

The conference will also examine how AI is changing animation production, from generating early concepts to streamlining technical processes.

Gordon's workshop on Sunday will explore how AI can support visual development and production while allowing artists to retain control of their work.

Al Mujaini believes emerging artists should remain open to new technology while continuing to develop their fundamental skills.

"AI can be a useful tool for experimenting with ideas and making certain processes more efficient, but creativity, storytelling and artistic judgement remain essential," she says.

"Ultimately, technology should support the artist's vision, not define it."

Dates, location and tickets

SACC 2026 will offer hands-on workshops in digital illustration and character design, giving aspiring artists opportunities to learn from industry professionals. Photo: Sharjah Book Authority Show caption: SACC 2026 will offer hands-on workshops in digital illustrat…

SACC will runs until Sunday at Aljada, Sharjah. Doors open at 1.30pm on Thursday, 12.15pm on Friday and 10.30am at the weekend.

Tickets cost Dh85 for students, Dh135 for regular passes and Dh280 for business passes. Premium passes are priced at Dh3,000. Saturday passes are sold out.