Middle East airspace disruption leads pop star Kesha and other artists to cancel international shows

Travel disruption linked to conflict in the Middle East is starting to have a ripple effect in the global music industry, forcing artists to cancel performances as long-haul flight routes between continents are cancelled or delayed.

Several regional airlines suspended or limited services over the past week, affecting major transit hubs in the UAE and Qatar used by performers travelling between Europe and Australia.

Among the highest-profile cancellations was that of American pop singer Kesha, who had to call off the opening night of the European leg of her world tour in Berlin on March 4.

The Timber singer took to social media to explain that flights carrying her and her crew from Australia to Europe had been disrupted.

“I’m so sorry. Me and my crew’s flight have been cancelled from Australia to Europe and there is just no way we will now make it there in time. I am devastated.”

In a post shared on Friday, Kesha confirmed the tour would resume in Paris that day. While she did not describe the route taken, she said she and her team had “travelled over 10,000 miles and 48 hours” to make it to the French capital.

Electronic music acts, Belgium’s Charlotte de Witte and German DJ Sedef Adasi cancelled scheduled appearances in Australia, including headlining sets at Pitch Music and Arts Festival in Victoria that starts on March 6.

In a message to fans explaining the decision, de Witte cited security concerns linked to the regional conflict.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to cancel my upcoming shows in Australia this weekend,” she posted on X. “Due to the recent escalation of conflict and drone attacks in the Middle East, it is not possible to risk-free reroute travel for myself and my crew. This decision was not taken lightly.”

Another major Australian festival Womadelaide, a spin-off of the popular world music festival, also announced on March 4 that several acts including Italian duo Alfio Antico and Go Dugong, Moroccan group Asmaa Hamzaoui and Bnat Timbouktou, Bhutan’s Bhutan Balladeers and the UK theatre troupe Stan’s Cafe with its production The Commentators were unable to reach the festival, which starts on March 6, because of flight disruptions.

“In an incredibly challenging environment, due to the recent conflict in the Middle East, the logistical challenges of bringing such a large and diverse programme of artists from around the globe to Adelaide have been immense,” festival director Ian Scobie said in a statement.

“We are deeply grateful to our team and the hundreds of artists who have persevered to find the combination of new routes and flights to ensure these extraordinary performances reach us.”

Antico and Dugong also took to social media to explain they had cancelled their Australian tour after being unable to find an alternative route in time for the shows.

“As you can imagine, the current geopolitical situation has made it impossible for us to travel,” they said. “We tried in every possible way, right up to the last moment, to find alternate routes. Unfortunately, we were unable to find a solution that wouldn't put health, safety and the success of the performances at risk.”