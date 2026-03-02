The show goes on: UAE musicians continue performing live on stage

While some UAE musicians are in two minds about sticking to performance schedules after Iranian missiles and drones were intercepted over parts of the country over the weekend, most artists are using their art to keep spirits high.

Most venues, too, remain open as of Monday evening.

Authorities have urged residents to remain calm and the UAE’s hospitality sector continues operating according to official directives, including those hosting hotel residencies and late-night live performances.

On Saturday evening, Irish singer Joe Girvin was midway through an outdoor set in Dubai, one of an average of nine gigs per week, when he looked up.

“I saw three or four drones or missiles being intercepted above us and debris falling.”

He recalls maintaining calm in front of the hundred or so guests.

Dubai-based singer and guitarist Joe Girvin was performing at an outdoor venue when the UAE intercepted drones and missiles. Photo: Joe Girvin Info

Across Dubai’s network of residency performers, similar discussions are unfolding on WhatsApp groups used by musicians to co-ordinate bookings.

“On Saturday, in the musician groups, some reported their gigs were getting cancelled,” says Peter-John Frans, known professionally as PJ.

Dubai-based musician PJ, says entertainers face a 'no work, no pay' clause when gigs are cancelled. Photo: Peter-John Frans Info

A 20-year veteran of the Dubai music scene, the South African pianist leads the trio For the Music alongside regular solo bookings.

“The groups were very supportive,” he says.

Ukrainian singer Allexa Bash plans to continue performing if deemed safe to do so.

Allexa Bash has been performing in the UAE for nearly a decade. Photo: The Fridge Info

Bash, who has lived in the UAE for eight years and recently brought her mother over from Ukraine, says her experiences have informed her response.

“I’m familiar with the stress of conflict and uncertainty,” she says. “But I want to say the UAE did an amazing job in how things were handled and made as calm as they could possibly be.”

With other gigs currently on the schedule, Bash says it’s not only about a source of income, but also a way to personally rise above uncertainty.

“I will commit myself to it if it is still deemed safe,” she reiterates.

“Singing provides comfort both to me and others. If what I do also helps others in a small way, then I am happy to do that.”