Joy Awards 2026 winners list: Mohammed Fadl Shaker, Forest Whitaker, Millie Bobby Brown, Angham and more

Singer Mohammed Shaker, singer Angham, television series Shari’ Al A’asha and Ashghal Shaqqa Geddan, and the film Siko Siko were among the big winners of the 2026 Joy Awards.
Held in Riyadh on Saturday, the star-studded ceremony brought together leading figures from across Arab music, film and television, alongside international guests.
The event also featured special honours, with Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker and former Egyptian culture minister Farouk Hosny receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards, while singer Assala Nasri received a Joy Honorary Award and Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown was named Personality of the Year.
Now in its sixth year, the event is organised by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority. It has established itself as a significant industry event, as a Middle Eastern counterpart to the Grammy, Emmy and Academy Awards.
Several international stars walked the lavender carpet, including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, as well as Hollywood figures Oscar Isaac, Jeremy Piven, Heather Graham and Travis Fimmel. Musical performances during the evening included Katy Perry, Robbie Williams and Il Divo.
The event continues to bring together a wide cross-section of Arab talent for a high-profile evening broadcast live across MBC channels and the Shahid streaming platform.
Here is the full list of winners for the 2026 Joy Awards:
Best Movie
WINNER: Siko Siko
Al Zarfa
Ars Al Nar
Hobal
Best Actress in a Film
WINNER: Shujoun Al Hajri (Ars Al Nar)
Aya Samaha (6 Ayam)
Donia Samir Ghanem (Rookie Al Ghalaba)
Hana El Zahed (Restart)
Best Actor in a Film
WINNER: Maged El Kedwany (Feha Eh Ya‘ni)
Ahmed Malek (6 Ayam)
Bashar Al Shatti (Wahsh Hawalli)
Mohammed Shaif (Al Zarfa)
Best Gulf Series
WINNER: Shari’ Al A’asha
Al Marsa
Ummi
Summer 99
Best Egyptian Series
WINNER: Ashghal Shaqqa Geddan
Ish Ish
Aisha Al Dawr
Lam Shamsiyya
Best Levant Series
WINNER: Salma
Aser
Biddam
Taht Sabi’ Ard
Best Actress in a Series
WINNER: Karess Bashar (Taht Sabi’ Ard)
Al Anoud Saud (Ummi)
Elham Ali (Shari’ Al A’asha)
Amina Khalil (Lam Shamsiyya)
Best Actor in a Series
WINNER: Abdulmohsen Al Nemer (Al Marsa)
Abdulrahman Bin Nafea (Shari’ Al A’asha)
Moatasem Al Nahar (Nafs)
Hesham Maged (Ashghal Shaqqa Geddan)
Best New Face in Drama
WINNER: Tarf Al Obaidi (Ummi)
Russell Ibrahim (Salma)
Ali Al Bili (Lam Shamsiyya)
Lami Abdulwahab (Shari’ Al A’asha)
Best TV Series Director
WINNER: Ahmed Katikxiz and Ghul Saralton (Shari’ Al A’asha)
Joudat Marjan and Sarhan Shaheen (Ummi)
Khaled Diab (Ashghal Shaqqa Geddan)
Rasha Sharbatji (Nasamat Aylul)
Best Film Director
WINNER: Omar Al Mohandes (Siko Siko)
Sara Wafiq (Restart)
Abdullah Majed (Al Zarfa)
Abdulaziz Al Shalahi (Hobal)
Best Song
WINNER: Sahak Al Shawq – Fadel Shaker
I‘tadhir Wajeek – Ayed
Husseini – Tul8te
Doctor – Al Shami
Best Female Artist
WINNER: Angham
Assala
Bisan Ismail
Nancy Ajram
Best Male Artist
WINNER: Fadel Shaker
Al Shami
Sultan Al Murshid
Ayed
Best New Music Artist
WINNER: Mohammed Shaker
Hamza
Luna Karam
Yazid Fahad
Best Male Athlete
WINNER: Yassine Bounou (football)
Salem Al Dawsari (football)
Saleh Abu Alshamat (football)
Nawaf Al Aqidi (football)
Best Female Athlete
WINNER: Laila Al Qahtani (football)
Dunia Abu Taleb (taekwondo)
Valerie Terzi (swimming)
Hania Minhas (tennis)
Best Male Influencer
WINNER: Rayan Al Ahmari
Abu Khalil / Ibrahim Al Omari
Osama Marwah
Aziz Bin Mohammed
Best Female Influencer
WINNER: Rateel Al Shehri
Esraa Nabil
Ayati
Shireen Amara
Lifetime Achievement Award Winners
Forest Whitaker
Farouk Hosny
Personality of the Year
Millie Bobby Brown
Joy Honoraries
Saleh Al Areedh
Assala Nasri
Amr Mostafa
Ahmed Al Dougji
Diamond Entertainment Industry Award
Nasser Al Khelaifi