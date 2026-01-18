Joy Awards 2026 winners list: Mohammed Fadl Shaker, Forest Whitaker, Millie Bobby Brown, Angham and more

Singer Mohammed Shaker, singer Angham, television series Shari’ Al A’asha and Ashghal Shaqqa Geddan, and the film Siko Siko were among the big winners of the 2026 Joy Awards.

Held in Riyadh on Saturday, the star-studded ceremony brought together leading figures from across Arab music, film and television, alongside international guests.

The event also featured special honours, with Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker and former Egyptian culture minister Farouk Hosny receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards, while singer Assala Nasri received a Joy Honorary Award and Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown was named Personality of the Year.

British actor Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the red carpet ahead of the Joy Awards in Riyadh. All photos: Reuters

American actor and filmmaker Forest Whitaker

Tunisian model and actor Rym Breidy

American professional MMA fighter and actor Ronda Rousey

South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun

Lebanese actor Razane Jammal

Egyptian actress and singer Bushra Rozza

Lebanese actor Ward El Khal and her husband Bassem Rizk at the awards

Syrian actor and writer Bassem Yakhour

Egyptian actors Mohamed Farag and Passant Shawky

German-Turkish actor Meryem Uzerli

Now in its sixth year, the event is organised by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority. It has established itself as a significant industry event, as a Middle Eastern counterpart to the Grammy, Emmy and Academy Awards.

Several international stars walked the lavender carpet, including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, as well as Hollywood figures Oscar Isaac, Jeremy Piven, Heather Graham and Travis Fimmel. Musical performances during the evening included Katy Perry, Robbie Williams and Il Divo.

Katy Perry performs on stage during the 2026 Joy Awards ceremony in Riyadh. Photo: MBC Shahid

The event continues to bring together a wide cross-section of Arab talent for a high-profile evening broadcast live across MBC channels and the Shahid streaming platform.

Here is the full list of winners for the 2026 Joy Awards:

Best Movie

WINNER: Siko Siko

Al Zarfa

Ars Al Nar

Hobal

Best Actress in a Film

WINNER: Shujoun Al Hajri (Ars Al Nar)

Aya Samaha (6 Ayam)

Donia Samir Ghanem (Rookie Al Ghalaba)

Hana El Zahed (Restart)

Best Actor in a Film

Maged El Kedwany accepts the award for Best Actor in a Film for Fiha Eh Ya‘ni at the 2026 Joy Awards in Riyadh. Photo: MBC Shahid

WINNER: Maged El Kedwany (Feha Eh Ya‘ni)

Ahmed Malek (6 Ayam)

Bashar Al Shatti (Wahsh Hawalli)

Mohammed Shaif (Al Zarfa)

Best Gulf Series

WINNER: Shari’ Al A’asha

Al Marsa

Ummi

Summer 99

Best Egyptian Series

WINNER: Ashghal Shaqqa Geddan

Ish Ish

Aisha Al Dawr

Lam Shamsiyya

Best Levant Series

WINNER: Salma

Aser

Biddam

Taht Sabi’ Ard

Best Actress in a Series

Karess Bashar accepts the award for Best Actress in a Series for Taht Sabi’ Ard at the 2026 Joy Awards. Photo: MBC Shahid

WINNER: Karess Bashar (Taht Sabi’ Ard)

Al Anoud Saud (Ummi)

Elham Ali (Shari’ Al A’asha)

Amina Khalil (Lam Shamsiyya)

Best Actor in a Series

WINNER: Abdulmohsen Al Nemer (Al Marsa)

Abdulrahman Bin Nafea (Shari’ Al A’asha)

Moatasem Al Nahar (Nafs)

Hesham Maged (Ashghal Shaqqa Geddan)

Best New Face in Drama

WINNER: Tarf Al Obaidi (Ummi)

Russell Ibrahim (Salma)

Ali Al Bili (Lam Shamsiyya)

Lami Abdulwahab (Shari’ Al A’asha)

Best TV Series Director

WINNER: Ahmed Katikxiz and Ghul Saralton (Shari’ Al A’asha)

Joudat Marjan and Sarhan Shaheen (Ummi)

Khaled Diab (Ashghal Shaqqa Geddan)

Rasha Sharbatji (Nasamat Aylul)

Best Film Director

WINNER: Omar Al Mohandes (Siko Siko)

Sara Wafiq (Restart)

Abdullah Majed (Al Zarfa)

Abdulaziz Al Shalahi (Hobal)

Best Song

WINNER: Sahak Al Shawq – Fadel Shaker

I‘tadhir Wajeek – Ayed

Husseini – Tul8te

Doctor – Al Shami

Best Female Artist

Angham acknowledges the audience after winning Best Female Artist at the 2026 Joy Awards. Photo: MBC Shahid

WINNER: Angham

Assala

Bisan Ismail

Nancy Ajram

Best Male Artist

WINNER: Fadel Shaker

Al Shami

Sultan Al Murshid

Ayed

Best New Music Artist

Mohammed Fadel with his trophy after being named Best New Music Artist at the 2026 Joy Awards in Riyadh. Photo: MBC Shahid

WINNER: Mohammed Shaker

Hamza

Luna Karam

Yazid Fahad

Best Male Athlete

WINNER: Yassine Bounou (football)

Salem Al Dawsari (football)

Saleh Abu Alshamat (football)

Nawaf Al Aqidi (football)

Best Female Athlete

WINNER: Laila Al Qahtani (football)

Dunia Abu Taleb (taekwondo)

Valerie Terzi (swimming)

Hania Minhas (tennis)

Best Male Influencer

Rayan Al Ahmari won the Best Male Influencer award at the 2026 Joy Awards. Photo: MBC Shahid

WINNER: Rayan Al Ahmari

Abu Khalil / Ibrahim Al Omari

Osama Marwah

Aziz Bin Mohammed

Best Female Influencer

WINNER: Rateel Al Shehri

Esraa Nabil

Ayati

Shireen Amara

Lifetime Achievement Award Winners

Forest Whitaker receives a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his career at the 2026 Joy Awards in Riyadh. Photo: MBC Shahid

Forest Whitaker

Farouk Hosny

Personality of the Year

Millie Bobby Brown accepts the Personality of the Year award at the 2026 Joy Awards in Riyadh. Photo: MBC Shahid

Millie Bobby Brown

Joy Honoraries

Saleh Al Areedh

Assala Nasri

Amr Mostafa

Ahmed Al Dougji

Diamond Entertainment Industry Award

Nasser Al Khelaifi