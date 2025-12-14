Palestinian folk song adaptation aims to top UK Christmas chart to support Gaza's children

A Palestinian folk song has been adapted into an anthem to support children and families in Gaza.

Titled Lullaby, the track was released on Friday by Together for Palestine, a group of musicians that includes Lana Lubany, Nai Barghouti and Brian Eno.

The song is a reimagining of Yumma Mweil el Hawwa, which has long endured as a potent expression of Palestinian dignity and resilience, with lyrics beckoning a homeland free of occupation.

While the original song’s title translates to “Mother, song of longing”, el hawwa can also refer to the wind. The song’s official translation of the first verse reads: “Mama, sing to the wind. Mama, sing my song. I would rather a dagger’s stab than the rule of an oppressor.”

These themes of longing and sacrifice resonate throughout the song, which features poignant, drawn-out soundscapes as well as fervent choirs. The musicians who have collaborated on the song under the Together for Palestine banner also include: Amena, Celeste, Dan Smith (Bastille), Kieran Brunt, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, London Community Gospel Choir, Mabel, Nadine Shah, Neneh Cherry, Sura Abdo, Tyson, Yasmeen Ayyashi, and Ysee. The track was recorded following the Together for Palestine concert, which took place in September at Wembley Arena.

“It has a special place for a lot of people,” Barghouti told The Guardian. “It’s basically saying that I would rather die in dignity than live a life without freedom. That’s the main theme of the song; we want to live a dignified life that we deserve as Palestinians, where we can share the beauty of our identity.”

Lullaby departs from the original lyrics to include verses by Mahmoud Darwish. There are also choral passages in English, with lyrics written by Peter Gabriel.

Lullaby features skateboarders in a refugee camp. Photo: Together For Palestine

A video for the song has also been released. Directed by Lina Makoul, it features scenes in Jerusalem and Gaza, showing tender family moments, skateboarders in a refugee camp, and children diving into the sea.

Lullaby is being distributed across popular platforms, including iTunes and Bandcamp. Profits will go to Palestinian-led organisations by UK-based charity Choose Love. The initiative has already gained traction online, and the musicians behind the song are hoping it crowns the UK Christmas charts this year.

“It would be fantastic if that happened, yes,” Eno told The Guardian. “I’m not gonna be completely disappointed if it doesn’t; Christmas singles are a thing unto themselves.”

