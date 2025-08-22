Ne'meh is Arabic for blessing
Ne'meh is Arabic for blessing
Ne'meh is Arabic for blessing
Ne'meh is Arabic for blessing

Culture

'Ne'meh': The Arabic word for blessing can be both a gift and a test

Traditionally referring to a God-given favour, the term encompasses health, comfort, good fortune and family

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

August 22, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The Arabic word for blessing carries with it a theological paradox, in that it offers both a gift and a test.

Ne’meh is Arabic for blessing. It encompasses health, comfort, good fortune and family. Ne’meh kabeera is a great blessing. Al ne’mehtein, or the two blessings, often refers to safety and health. In plural form, ne’meh becomes na’mat or na’amat. As a verb, it becomes an’ama, which can be translated as: to bestow.

Traditionally, ne’meh refers to a God-given favour. To say something is a blessing from God is to say hatha ne’meh men Allah. To be thankful for a blessing, you could say al hamdu-lillah ala al ne’meh.

The Arabic word for sign is aya. All photos: The National
The Arabic word for sign is aya. All photos: The National
The Arabic word for cat is qita
The Arabic word for cat is qita
Laban is the Arabic word for milk
Laban is the Arabic word for milk
Mosa, or Moses in English, is mentioned 136 times in the Quran
Mosa, or Moses in English, is mentioned 136 times in the Quran
The Arabic word for ownership is tamalouk
The Arabic word for ownership is tamalouk
The Arabic word for mint is ne’ena’a
The Arabic word for mint is ne’ena’a
Shuback is the Arabic word for window
Shuback is the Arabic word for window
Hilal is Arabic for crescent
Hilal is Arabic for crescent
Musafir, the Arabic word for traveller, is often used in music and poetry, evoking a sense of longing and passion
Musafir, the Arabic word for traveller, is often used in music and poetry, evoking a sense of longing and passion
Raqaba, the Arabic word for neck, can also denote caution and scrutiny
Raqaba, the Arabic word for neck, can also denote caution and scrutiny
Ithin, the Arabic word for permission, has many bureaucratic uses
Ithin, the Arabic word for permission, has many bureaucratic uses
The Arabic word for chair is kursee
The Arabic word for chair is kursee
Faten is Arabic name that has many spiritual and poetic meanings
Faten is Arabic name that has many spiritual and poetic meanings
The Arabic word for embroidery is tatreez
The Arabic word for embroidery is tatreez
Zarafa is Arabic for giraffe
Zarafa is Arabic for giraffe
The Arabic word for dignity, honour and respect is izza
The Arabic word for dignity, honour and respect is izza
Hewi is the Emirati word for front garden
Hewi is the Emirati word for front garden
Lahja is the Arabic word for dialect
Lahja is the Arabic word for dialect
Muratabat is often translated as refreshments
Muratabat is often translated as refreshments
Handasa is the Arabic word for engineering
Handasa is the Arabic word for engineering
The Arabic word for octopus is akhtaboot
The Arabic word for octopus is akhtaboot
The Arabic word for mightiness is jabarut
The Arabic word for mightiness is jabarut
The Arabic word kibriyaa, often seen in Quranic verses, speaks to might and humility
The Arabic word kibriyaa, often seen in Quranic verses, speaks to might and humility
Junoon is the Arabic word for madness and obsession
Junoon is the Arabic word for madness and obsession
Adheem is commonly translated as great, magnificent or mighty
Adheem is commonly translated as great, magnificent or mighty
Tanamor is the Arabic word for bullying
Tanamor is the Arabic word for bullying
The Arabic word for forgetfulness and oblivion is alnisyan
The Arabic word for forgetfulness and oblivion is alnisyan
Yallah, the Arabic word for 'let's go', is an expression of urgency, encouragement or even impatience
Yallah, the Arabic word for 'let's go', is an expression of urgency, encouragement or even impatience
The Arabic word majlis, rooted in Bedouin tradition, refers to a space for hospitality and dialogue
The Arabic word majlis, rooted in Bedouin tradition, refers to a space for hospitality and dialogue
Falaj is Arabic for water channel
Falaj is Arabic for water channel
Ne'meh is Arabic for blessing
Ne'meh is Arabic for blessing

Islamic scholars – such as Ibn Arabi, the 12th century Andalusian polymath – have pointed out the trials inherent within blessings. Unlike hardships, they are a more subtle type of test. When living a life of ease, it is easy to neglect blessings or take them for granted. Not recognising a ne’meh as a privilege is considered a spiritual failure. This shortcoming, or ingratitude, is sometimes referred to as kufr al-ne’meh.

The root of ne’meh renders other words that echo with similar connotations. Often used as a name, na’eem resonates with meanings of bliss, health, wealth and peace of mind. You can describe someone who is calm and collected as na’eem al bal. Janat al na’eem, or dar al na’eem, refers to paradise. Na’eem Allah refers to God’s mercy.

Finally, ne’meh can be used with a a sardonic undertone. Enta/enti ne’meh fi hayati can be a sincere expression of appreciation, but the phrase – you are a blessing in my life – is also often said sarcastically.

Updated: August 22, 2025, 6:01 PM`
WeekendArabic

Most popular today

1

How to holiday in Saudi Arabia like Cristiano Ronaldo and wife-to-be Georgina Rodriguez

2

Cartoon for August 22, 2025

3

Rio Ferdinand on decision to move to Dubai, Man United's prospects and the pros and cons of social media

4

UAE companies offer signing bonus, golden visas and wellness packages to attract and retain top talent

5

Starlink power cuts reveal vulnerabilities of space-based internet systems

6

Real Madrid salaries 2025/26: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham among top earners

7

Iraqi Kurdistan opposition figure Talabani arrested after clashes in Sulaymaniyah

8

UAE school calendar 2025: What new term dates mean for public holidays

9

Fed's Jerome Powell hints at US interest rate cuts

10

The Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries brings fresh wave of talent, ideas and innovation to Abu Dhabi