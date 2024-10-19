Hamour Doesn’t Leave the Cubicle will have its premiere this weekend with two sold-out shows. Photo: NYUAD
Culture

Emirati play explores the beauty and mundanity of bureaucratic life

Hamour Doesn’t Leave the Cubicle satirises the politics and personal relations of the UAE workplace

Faisal Salah
Faisal Salah

October 19, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

