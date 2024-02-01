Sheikh Mohammed sets out UAE drive to tackle government bureaucracy

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday set out wide-reaching plans to combat government bureaucracy and boost efficiency across the Emirates.

Sheikh Mohammed said government departments would work to eliminate 2,000 unnecessary procedures within a year as part of the strategy.

They were also tasked with halving the time taken to carry out services, under the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, which was unveiled in November.

Bonuses of up to Dh1 million ($272,000) will be awarded to the employee or work teams who perform best in raising standards.

“In the presence of 30 federal entities, we launched a new programme to streamline government bureaucracy, where government entities will work to eliminate 2,000 government procedures within a year, reduce the duration of government services by 50 per cent, and re-engineer hundreds of government services,” Sheikh Mohammed announced on X.

“We have provided incentives for the working teams who reduce their procedures and announced motivational bonuses of up to one million dirhams for the employee or the working team that excels in reducing and eliminating unnecessary procedures.

“Our goal is to facilitate people's lives, provide people with the comfort and service they deserve in the UAE, and aim to be the best government in the world in providing services.”

بحضور 30 جهة اتحادية أطلقنا برنامجاً جديداً لتصفير البيروقراطية الحكومية حيث ستعمل الجهات الحكومية على إلغاء 2000 إجراء حكومي خلال عام .. وتقليل مدة الخدمات الحكومية بنسبة 50% .. وإعادة هندسة مئات الخدمات الحكومية … وضعنا حوافز لفرق العمل التي تقلل من إجراءاتها … وأعلنا عن… pic.twitter.com/p47w7KNG4X — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 1, 2024

Driving up standards

Sheikh Mohammed has long championed efforts to increase customer satisfaction in government services.

In May 2023, he revealed which government services are seen as the best and the worst in the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed said on social media that the results were based on customer satisfaction ratings.

The issuing of passports and driving licences were rated as the best government services, with booking medical appointments and the attestation of education certificates viewed as the worst.

In November, Sheikh Mohammed replaced the director of Al Kalba Hospital after it was found to be one of the poorest-rated government services. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure service centre in Ras Al Khaimah also received a poor evaluation.

Sheikh Mohammed said the worst-performing services would be given 60 days to improve. If there was no improvement, employees at the centres would have their contracts terminated or modified.

“Interacting with the public in a positive way through service channels is a basic duty of every government official,” Sheikh Mohammed said at the time.