The Trisha Brown Dance Company will be performing two pieces at the Red Theatre on November 15. Photo: The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi
Culture

Music & On-stage

What to expect from the 10th season of The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Looking Back and Looking Forward features 55 performances, including several UAE debuts

Razmig Bedirian
August 29, 2024

