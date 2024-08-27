Emirati metal band Metarust on disrupting the status quo and going global

While it might not be the first thing many associate with the country, the UAE has long served as the region's heavy metal hub. In the late 2000s, in particular, the genre experienced a boom. Dubai Desert Rock festival brought acts such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/on-stage/2021/08/24/coca-cola-arena-is-back-new-gm-says-iron-maiden-and-louis-tomlinson-concerts-on-the-way/" target="_blank">Iron Maiden</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/why-bands-like-megadeth-and-kiss-are-taking-to-the-seas-to-entertain-fans-on-cruise-liners-1.800331" target="_blank">Megadeth </a>and Led Zeppelin's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/album-review-robert-plant-lullaby-and-the-ceaseless-roar-1.240047" target="_blank">Robert Plant</a> to the emirate, and clubs such as the now-defunct Music Room and the still-going-strong<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2021/08/04/the-fridge-summer-concert-series-puts-spotlight-on-the-uaes-independent-music-scene/" target="_blank"> Fridge</a> featured a regular slew of touring cult favourites, which introduced a new generation to the music's power. Emirati metal band Metarust were born in that cultural moment. Now, they're aiming to put Dubai's homegrown talent on the global metal map in their own right. Formed in 2009, the band consist of two Emirati brothers, lead singer and guitarist Saif Sami and drummer Samir Sami, as well as their Egyptian childhood friend, bassist Marwan El Messeery. Their music, which they describe as a fusion of Metallica's intensity with the indie flair of Arctic Monkeys, has been a staple in the UAE's underground metal scene since 2009. The band’s journey took a turn after attending Metallica's<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/metallica-debut-at-yas-arena-1.431232" target="_blank"> </a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/metallica-debut-at-yas-arena-1.431232" target="_blank">first concert in Abu Dhabi in 2011</a>, which motivated them to pursue metal music more seriously. “That concert was a game-changer for us,” says Samir. “It solidified our vision and inspired us to create something unique in Dubai.” Dubai's current metal scene, though still emerging, is vibrant and supportive. There are several bands and a dedicated community of metalheads who are passionate about the genre. “The metal scene here is massive once you discover it,” says Samir. Metarust wants to grow Dubai’s reputation as a centre for homegrown metal music. “Dubai is already known for its innovation and opportunities,” says Samir. “We want people to think of Dubai when they think of metal music. The city is a melting pot of cultures and ideas, making it an ideal place for the metal scene to flourish.” The scene is also home to other talented bands, including bands such as Nervecell and Triton, each contributing to the city's growing underground metal scene. “There are other Arab metal bands in the UAE, and the community is very encouraging,” El Messeery highlights. “It’s not just about making music; it’s about building a scene where everyone helps each other grow.” According to Samir, the scene has seen a significant rise in local talent in recent years, especially during and after the pandemic. “There was a surge of bedroom musicians and a more connected underground scene,” Samir says. One of the more unique aspects of the Dubai metal scene is its variety. “Our influences are diverse, from hip-hop and punk to blues and jazz, and we aim to bring that eclectic mix into our music,” says Saif. “This diversity is reflected in the local scene, where you can find a wide range of metal subgenres and styles.” The band’s composition as a three-piece adds a distinctive element to their music. “Our writing style is different because we don’t have a second guitarist,” Marwan explains. “This forces us to think creatively about our compositions. For instance, in our song <i>YPG</i>, the bass carries the melody instead of the guitar.” Metarust is focused on their craft, which goes beyond just making music. They are on a mission to develop the metal scene in Dubai, beyond just making more music. “We’ve studied music theory, audio engineering and marketing,” says Saif. “It’s about making people listen, giving them a reason to care, and showcasing something original.” As they continue to perform and release music, Metarust remain hopeful that their efforts will be successful. “Being a part of this Dubai is really motivating,” says Samir. “We’re excited to be part of this journey and to contribute to making Dubai a key player in the global metal music scene.”