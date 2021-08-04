The Fridge summer concert series puts spotlight on the UAE’s independent music scene

Seasoned and up-and-coming names from the UAE’s independent music scene will perform as part of The Fridge Concert Series Summer Special.

Starting from Monday, four weekly shows will be held at the organisation’s performance space in Alserkal Avenue in Dubai's Al Quoz, and will feature an eclectic array of sounds, including rock, hip-hop, soul and electronica.

The Fridge founder Shelley Frost tells The National the latest batch of shows have been curated by the headlining artists. “We will watch performers pushing their artistic limits across multiple genres,” she says.

“With artists given full control over their show, from venue design and decorations to projections and lighting design, it is a complete blank canvas.”

Here are four concerts coming up.

1. Hadi and Martyn Crocker: Monday, August 9

Fresh from releasing his second album Clarity last month, Hadi (full name Hadi Sarieddine) will now debut the material live.

With the title track co-produced by Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda, Clarity is a collection of electro-infused pop and rock tracks.

Supporting Hadi will be Martyn Crocker, a singer-songwriter who will perform works from his coming album, including new single I Don't Miss the Rain.

2. Swerte, PLG and Beatbox Ray: Monday, August 16

Swerte is a luminary of the hip-hop scene courtesy of his work with trailblazing group The Recipe. This time, he's stepping out for a solo gig.

Backed by a live band, Swerte will showcase his soulful new material, including new track That's just the thing.

Joining him are UAE hip-hop crew PLG (Parking Lot Geniuses) and beatbox performer Beatbox Ray.

3. Michele and Bayou: Monday, August 23

A smooth night is on offer with Michele's brand of stirring and sensual RnB.

She's back with fresh material and this show marks the debut live performance of her new single Sea In Your Eyes.

Supporting her is Bayou, a singer-songwriter who blends regional styles with pop and soul music.

4. CNRmafia: Monday, August 30

Also known as Carl and The Reda Mafia, the seasoned rockers will use this occasion to launch their new album Trip.

The release finds them ditching their buoyant rock stylings for a calmer acoustic sound. Expect all 10 songs to be performed on the night.

Tickets for performances during The Fridge Concert Series Summer Special start at Dh80 and are available at thefridgedubai.com

