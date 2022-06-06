NYUAD Arts Centre and Art Gallery's charged return to in-person programming

The NYUAD Arts Centre and Art Gallery have returned to in-person programming for the first time in two years.

The Spring 2022 line-up features an eclectic mix of live musical, cinematic and dance performances, as well as art exhibitions that defy traditional categorisation. Bill Bragin from the NYUAD Arts Centre and Maya Allison from the NYUAD Art Gallery have been working to cement the role of the university in the public sphere.

Although the pandemic caused disruption, it also provided an opportunity to reflect on how the Gallery’s work reaches the local community. The pandemic was a call for cultural institutions to step up and help artists during a time of crisis and ensure local arts communities thrive.

In this podcast, Mr Bragin, Executive Artistic Director at the NYUAD Arts Centre, and Ms Allison, Executive Director of the NYUAD Art Gallery, talk about the importance of nurturing local artists.