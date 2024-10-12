At Activate, players can tackle challenges, working with or against each other to complete tasks that resemble video game levels. Photo: Activate Dubai
At Activate, players can tackle challenges, working with or against each other to complete tasks that resemble video game levels. Photo: Activate Dubai

Culture

Four places in Abu Dhabi and Dubai that bring gaming into the real world

From traversing challenge rooms to driving karts, here's where to go for a unique playing experience

Faisal Salah
Faisal Salah

October 12, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit