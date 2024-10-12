Four places in Abu Dhabi and Dubai that bring gaming into the real world

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaming/" target="_blank">Gaming </a>is often a sedentary experience. Players sit on a comfortable couch in front of the TV or computer and play their favourite games, sometimes for hours on end. But that doesn’t always have to be the case. New experiences are sprouting around the UAE that bring gaming into real life, allowing players to feel like they’re part of the action, either completing tasks against the clock or racing against friends <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/nintendos-mario-kart-8-defies-gravity-1.241359" target="_blank"><i>Mario Kart</i></a> style. Here are four places in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai </a>that offer real-life gaming experiences. Originally launched in Canada, Activate is an interactive gaming experience that invites players to choose from nine uniquely challenging rooms. Recently opened at City Centre Mirdif in Dubai, these rooms feature a variety of obstacles, such as racing from wall to wall to hit buttons before time runs out, or collaborating with friends to guide a ball through the correct holes. “I think in a world where everybody seems to be getting more secluded with video games, with telephones, with Covid, working from home, I think Activate is the pushback to that," says founder and chief executive Adam Schmidt. Schmidt says that places like Activate are a good way to get children who have grown up with video games to try something fun and active. He adds that the median age of visitors is anywhere between 15 and 40. He says: "It's like a way of playing video games but also you're coming out sweating and so it has that sort of active, healthy element to it." The rooms in Activate also have the option to increase the difficulty once a task is mastered, keeping the playing experience different. The rooms use all manner of technology from laser detection to sensors on the floor that bring a game like the floor is lava to life. Schmidt says that the rooms aren’t static, they can be changed and reprogrammed to offer new challenges if needed. "What's really cool about Activate is that it's a platform and that platform not only has the ability to add games with the click of a button, but it also has the ability to add new ways to play," he says. Between the many rooms is a leaderboard display for all to see with players who excel at a particular room having their names on it. <i>Prices for entry start at Dh95 for an hour</i> Cube Challenges is a venue that offers players 32 different challenges, each testing different skills like quick thinking, puzzle solving, physical challenges and overcoming horror scenarios. The challenges also come with a time limit that makes it a thrilling experience for those who decide to take it on. Located at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/05/29/reem-mall-abu-dhabi-activities/" target="_blank">Reem Mall</a>, the many different rooms offer an eclectic adventure, each with a different design and feel, recreating the video game experience of going through different levels. Some of these include Golden Gate Bridge where team members have to work together to cross a bridge safely. Another is the Laser Maze, in which players must traverse a challenging maze while avoiding touching the sensitive lasers. There are also more sports-based levels such as Subbuteo, which require players to score as many goals as possible past the electronic goalkeeper. Basketball fans can try the Buzzer Beater challenge, scoring as many baskets as possible before time runs out. Horror fans have a choice between four levels: Ghost Hunters, Horror Route, Magic Potion and Who’s There. <i>Prices for entry are Dh100 for children and Dh120 for adults</i> Most people have played Nintendo's <i>Mario Kart</i> before, competing against friends or the computer to claim the top spot while traversing colourful tracks and avoiding obstacles. At Chaos Karts in Dubai, that experience is brought to life. Located in Al Quoz near Alserkal Avenue, the real-life kart track aims for a thrilling racing experience. The track at Chaos Karts incorporates augmented reality technology to create a variety of scenes that make players feel like they’re racing through anything from a desert landscape to traversing the cosmos and avoiding stars. The technology also enhances the driving experience by adding obstacles and giving drivers power-ups, such as virtual slugs to slow racers ahead of them or planting a trap for those behind them much like in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/02/17/super-nintendo-world-opens-at-universal-studios-hollywood/" target="_blank"><i>Mario</i></a><i> Kart</i>. With the changing environments and evolving challenges, racing at Chaos Karts sets itself apart from a normal karting experience and brings in gamers who have always wanted to drive on the Rainbow Road themselves. <i>Ticket prices per person start at Dh140</i> Opened in 2022, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2022/10/29/pixoul-gaming-a-look-inside-the-new-vr-and-gaming-hub-at-al-qana/" target="_blank">Pixoul</a> has become the destination for all things gaming in the capital. The venue has everything from an esports academy to a retro games hall with classics such as <i>Street Fighter</i> and <i>Contra</i>. “We believe that everyone should be a gamer today as esport fosters creativity, encourages problem-solving and builds leadership skills," general manager Paul Hamilton <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2022/08/29/pixoul-gaming-abu-dhabis-huge-esports-and-virtual-reality-hub-to-open-soon/" target="_blank">previously told <i>The National</i></a>. "So, we designed Pixoul Gaming to offer a new world of digital amusement and showcase Abu Dhabi as a global leader in esports and digital entertainment." What really sets Pixoul apart though is its cutting-edge augmented reality and virtual reality experiences. Named Pixoul Planet, the experience is broken down into different levels each with its own challenge that lasts around 10 minutes. The first level in Pixoul Planet is CryoGenesis, which puts players in a pod. Then comes a level called The Lift which simulates the experience of being in an elevator while being attacked by enemies. Then comes Operation B in which two players must attempt to safely get to a helipad while facing enemy fire. These are just three levels in the Pixoul Planet experience that puts players in the heart of a virtual world and requires them to react and fire back or defend territory with their own hands rather than using a controller. <i>Prices start at Dh200 to experience the full Pixoul Planet story</i>