Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood

Super Nintendo World opened to the public at Universal Studios Hollywood in California on Friday, bringing a whole host of colourful characters and lands with it.

Visitors at Universal Studios' latest attraction step into the world of Super Mario, made famous by the loveable plumber with his iconic dungarees and plush moustache. Mario and his companions — Luigi and Princess Peach — will greet visitors.

Super Nintendo World is adorned with architecture and characters within the Super Mario universe that will be instantly recognisable to gamers — Bob-ombs, Piranha Plants, Thwomps, Power-up blocks and more.

“There's nothing better than being inside the land,” Jon Corfino, vice president of Universal Creative, told Reuters.

The central attraction of the California theme park is the interactive Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, where guests live out their gamers' dreams by challenging storied antagonist Bowser in a game of Mario Kart.

Guests ride Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge during a media preview of Super Nintendo World. Bloomberg

Attraction-goers can refuel at Toadstool Cafe and pick up Mario-themed merchandise at the “1-Up Factory Store”.

Guests wanting to immerse themselves even further into the Super Mario franchise can do so with a Power-Up Band a colourful bracelet that visitors can wear to complete challenge, collect digital coins and defeat Bowser Jr.

Super Nintendo World will also be added to Universal Studios, Florida in 2025.