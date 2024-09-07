Emily Karaka, Local Government Tea Party. Her work is on display at Sharjah Art Foundation until December. Photo: Sharjah Art Foundation
Emily Karaka, Local Government Tea Party. Her work is on display at Sharjah Art Foundation until December. Photo: Sharjah Art Foundation

Culture

Art in the UAE this weekend: Ayesha Sultana, Bouchra Khalili and 7 Sins

Sharjah Art Foundation is also hosting an exhibition by Maori creative Emily Karaka

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

September 07, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit