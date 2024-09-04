Seeking Haven for Mr Rambo revolves around 30 year-old Hassan (Essam Omar) who goes to great lengths to save his dog from a vengeful landlord. Photo: Film Clinic
Seeking Haven for Mr Rambo revolves around 30 year-old Hassan (Essam Omar) who goes to great lengths to save his dog from a vengeful landlord. Photo: Film Clinic

Culture

How a viral video inspired Venice Film Festival's first Egyptian movie in 12 years

Khaled Mansour explains how killing of a dog made him upset about violence around the world and sparked an idea that also celebrates city of Cairo

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

September 04, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit