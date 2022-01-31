Arabic version of 'Suits' starring Asser Yassin to premiere during Ramadan 2022

The Arabic-language adaptation of hit US drama Suits will launch across the Middle East during Ramadan, a blockbuster season for TV shows. The legal drama, which ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019, was a ratings success for NBCUniversal Formats, and also made a star of Meghan Markle.

Now, a partnership between NBCUniversal Formats, Cairo media company TVision, Egyptian Media giant UMS and Dubai broadcaster OSN will introduce an Arabic version of the show, featuring a cast of top Arab actors.

Egyptian star Asser Yassin will play the lead, reprising the role of Harvey Specter, the smooth-talking senior lawyer, made famous by actor Gabriel Macht. Actor Ahmed Dawoud will play Mike, Harvey's mentee whose photographic memory makes him a great lawyer despite his scant qualification.

Jordanian actress Saba Mubarak has been cast as Jessica, the co-founder of the law firm, while Mohamed Shahin will play Louis, her partner in the firm. Reem Mostafa plays Donna, Harvey's secretary and confidante, and Egyptian model and actress Tara Emad will play Rachel, the role made famous by Markle, a paralegal who aspires to be lawyer.

The show has been written by famed Egyptian writer and director Mohamed Hefzy – who recently was a jury member at the Sundance Film Festival – and Yasser Abdel Mageed. Myriam Ahmadi will direct the series.

Filming for Arabic Suits began this January and the first two seasons of 30 episodes will launch on OSN on April 2. Egyptian audiences will also be able to stream it on the platform Watchit.

“We are thrilled to launch the Arabic version of Suits, an international adaptation of one of the most successful and popular television series," said Tarek El Ganainy, founder and chief executive of TVision Media Productions. "Repurposing this type of show into regional formats is vitally important in the context of Egypt’s ongoing development as a mature and compelling media market.

“While it remains heavily inspired by the American drama, our version is unique and authentic to Egypt, featuring a celebrated cast of regional stars."