'Saraha': Arabic word for honesty can also be used to describe the weather

The National
Culture
12 July, 2024
Raw coming-of-age story follows boys destined for war in Artsakh
'Show who we are': Female Emirati filmmakers' vision for Eid comedy
Winners of Amman Film Festival 2024 awards revealed
Sarfira review: Akshay Kumar film is a loud, long and bumpy flight
A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza
Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?
Israeli air strike kills dozens in Khan Younis and UN warning over war crime
Rafah under fire - global outcry and international repercussions
Samsung unveils AI-driven foldables and wearables
Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui
VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss
UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah
The Arts Edit
A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective