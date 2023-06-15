Top Egyptian films coming out for Eid Al Adha 2023 holidays

News surrounding this year's crop of Egyptian Eid Al Adha films have focused on a movie that didn't make the cut.

Ala Zero, the new action blockbuster by Mohamed Ramadan has been reportedly delayed due to post-production issues. While his absence will be felt by fans, cinema-goers still have a lot to see during the Eid Al Adha holidays, which will fall on June 28 for most Islamic countries.

Traditionally a time – normally spanning two weekends – when the Egyptian film industry unveils some of its biggest titles, this year’s batch will include the return of big-name actors who will be starring in romantic comedies, action and sports dramas.

Here are five movies to look forward to along with release dates.

1. Beit El Ruby (June 23)

The Eid Al Adha season will kick off with this light family drama.

Karim Abdul Aziz and Tara Emad lead an ensemble cast about a jaded city dweller, Ibrahim, who relocates to his home village to begin a new life.

After younger brother Ihab pleads for him to return to Cairo, the whole family reconnect and attempt to mend long standing rifts.

2. Mr Ex (June 27)

A romantic comedy where Ahmad Fahmy stars as a gang leader who is love struck by his strait-laced lawyer, played by Hana El Zahed.

Their relationship turns fiery, literally, when the duo are on the run from a rival criminal syndicate.

3. Tag (June 28)

After ruling the Arab box office with romantic comedy Bahebek (I Love You) at Eid Al Adha last year, Egyptian pop star and actor Tamer Hosny is primed to do it again with Tag.

The anticipated action comedy has Hosny playing the title role of a music teacher with mysterious superhuman powers. Those abilities, however, are getting in the way of his budding romance with Farida, played by Dina El Sherbiny.

Tag tries to conceal them on their dates, though he is eventually plunged into a situation where he needs to reveal his true self to the world.

4. Elbo3bo3 (June 28)

Action man Amir Karara teams up with Yasmine Sabri in this action comedy.

After a doctor falls in love with a rehabilitated ex-criminal, the couple attempt to embark on a new life but trouble seems to lurk around every corner.

5. Voy! Voy! Voy! (July 6)

Marketed as an Eid Al Adha release, despite hitting the big screen the weekend following the holidays, this sporting drama has the potential to score big in the regional box office.

Written and directed by Omar Hilal and inspired by a true story, the film follows Hassan, a blind security guard who joins the Egyptian national football team for the visually impaired.

On his way to Europe, where the side will compete in an international football tournament, Hassan and his teammates get into exciting and dangerous escapades.

The film also has a strong supporting cast including the ever dependable Bayoumi Fouad and Nelly Karim.