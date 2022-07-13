Tamer Hosny film ‘Bahebek’ a major hit in Saudi Arabia

Tamer Hosny was the king of the Saudi Arabian box office during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

The Egyptian singer and actor scored a hit with romantic comedy Bahebek (I Love You) grossing $2.3 million over four days in the kingdom, according to Variety.

The trade publication stated that 300,000 tickets for the film were sold across West Asia, resulting in earnings of $4.2m .

Carlo Vincenti, chief executive of distributor Italia Film, wrote on Instagram that Bahebek achieved "the biggest opening weekend ever for an Arabic/Egyptian movie, in the Middle East".

Hosny also took to Instagram to announce “his joy and pride” at the film’s success.

In Bahebek, which is also written and directed by Hosny, the actor takes on the role of an executive, who's well-laid plans go awry after reconnecting with a former flame.

Hosny announced the project in February by sharing images from the set on his Instagram account.

"The film certainly contains laughter, but in a purely romantic framework," he said.

"Of course people will comprehend the name of the movie in different ways.

“This is definitely intended, because the drama of the movie is about examining the sincerity of love from a man to a woman and from a woman to a man through really confusing events.”

Bahebek follows the success of 2021 comedy Mesh Ana, released during the Eid Al Fitr break.

Currently available to stream on OSN Plus, drama comedy Mesh Ana centres on Hassan's (Hosny) fraying mental health after he wakes up one morning without full control of his limbs and spends the ensuing days physically lashing out at friends, family and members of the public.

Read More Emirati screenwriters invited to script the next Bollywood blockbuster

Each unprovoked attack is met with the plea “mesh ana", meaning "it’s not me".

The film was shot in Cairo and Riyadh, with the latter shoot facilitated by Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, and also stars Saudi actor Fayez Amal.

Hosny is turning his attention back to his music, with the singer set to launch an untitled album with a concert at Alamein Arena in Cairo on July 22.