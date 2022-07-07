Emirati screenwriters invited to script the next Bollywood blockbuster

Emirati creatives have a chance to write a future Bollywood hit as part of a new scheme by the Dubai Film and TV Commission.

Called Ticket to Bollywood, the initiative invites Emirati screenwriters to contribute to new films produced in India.

Open to those aged 18 and above, applicants are required to submit a portfolio on the commission's website, alongside original story ideas within the drama, action, thriller or romance genres.

An expert panel, including representatives from participating Bollywood studios, will then decide who makes the cut.

Applications close on September 4.

Ticket to Bollywood is a further sign of the Hindi film industry's deep ties with the UAE.

It comes on the back of the recent announcement that the International Indian Film Academy Awards will return to Abu Dhabi in February.

The 2022 IIFA Awards were held last month at Etihad Arena, with Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger Shroff walking the green carpet.

Dubai has proven to be a popular setting for big-budget Bollywood films. Last year Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in Downtown Dubai shooting a fight scene on top of a moving lorry, as well as in a 4x4 in January, as part of the coming film Pathaan.

The Bollywood superstar and UAE golden visa recipient also shot 2014 comedy Happy New Year, featuring action sequences at Atlantis, The Palm, and the 2017 crime drama Raees in the emirate.

Akshay Kumar also filmed scenes for the 2020 horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb in Dubai, with locations including Dubai Marina and Burj Khalifa's observation deck.

“Bollywood has a special place in the hearts of natives and expats across the region,” said Saeed Aljanahi, director of operations at the Dubai Film and TV Commission.

“For decades, Indian culture, from food and fashion to film and song, have interacted with and influenced our own.

“We are delighted to enrich our relationship with greater cultural and creative engagement.

“This initiative aims to provide Emirati writers a chance to demonstrate their knowledge and appreciation for the industry with their personal touch, while gaining invaluable experience working alongside established writers and directors from one of the world’s biggest filmmaking industries.”

