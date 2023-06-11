First day of Eid Al Adha on June 28 for most Islamic countries

The first day of Eid Al Adha will fall on June 28 for most Islamic countries, the International Astronomical Centre has announced.

The date will be confirmed in the UAE by its Moon-sighting committee closer to the time.

The astronomical centre's declaration was reported by state news agency Wam.

The festival falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijja, the 12th and last month of the Islamic calendar.

Eid Al Adha is known as the festival of the sacrifice and coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah, which all Muslims are required to make at least once in their lives if they are able.

Muslims the world over celebrate the first day of Eid Al Adha with an animal sacrifice.

This act honours the Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son for God.

Hajj season is due to begin on June 26, with more than two million pilgrims expected to partake this year.

The pilgrimage takes three days, with many worshippers extending their stay by a week to pray in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.