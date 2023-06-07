Emirati pilgrims to leave for Hajj by June 23 as part of humanitarian initiative

Around 600 Emirati pilgrims will leave the UAE on their journey to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj by June 23.

The trip is part of an initiative sponsored by Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation.

Pilgrims on low incomes will have their Hajj journey funded by the non-profit organisation.

Dr Mohammed Al Falahi, director general of the foundation said: "The foundation received applications and picked 600 Emiratis to perform Hajj this season."

The priority for the foundation was elderly Emiratis who had never performed Hajj before, with those making the pilgrimage to be escorted by either their sons or wife.

“We assigned the pilgrims to Hajj-certified campaigns to finish registration before travelling to Saudi Arabia,” said Mr Al Falahi.

The pilgrims will attend educational sessions on June 11 organised by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments to learn about specific Hajj rituals and answer any questions.

The first group of pilgrims will leave the UAE on June 23.

Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha is expected to begin on Wednesday, June 28 and Arafat Day, which is one day before Eid, will be on Tuesday, June 27.

The pilgrimage takes three days, with many pilgrims extending their stay by a week to pray in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

The religious festival falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and final month in the Islamic calendar.

Groups of 45 pilgrims will travel in a brand new bus with an allocated supervisor.

The charitable efforts of the foundation extend beyond the Emirates.

An additional 400 pilgrims from different countries will also be sponsored and sent to Saudi Arabia for Hajj season this year.

The pilgrims will contact UAE embassies in their countries to complete the procedure and depart for Hajj.

The Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation was formed by UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in 1992 to channel his humanitarian initiatives within the country and abroad.

It has also funded ambulances, medical equipment, scholarships and the construction of mosques.