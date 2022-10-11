Pixoul Gaming at Al Qana in Abu Dhabi announces opening date

Pixoul Gaming, a huge esports and virtual reality gaming complex in Abu Dhabi, will open on October 28.

The hub at Al Qana, a 2.4-kilometre waterfront destination, aims to attract gamers to the capital by offering something for everyone.

Casual gamers will be able to use consoles, while more serious players will be able to enroll in the certified Esports Academy, a first in the region, or enjoy the broadcasting studio where they can live-stream using the latest technology.

Virtual reality games will start at Dh35 while those who want to try out all 10 VR experiences can purchase Story Mode for Dh250. Games include everything from first person shooting to virtual reality roller coasters and parachuting to a guided spaceship tour on new planets.

There will also be a dedicated zone to retro gaming as well as an area that houses a unique esports bar, which will show global gaming events with visitors able to purchase food and drinks while watching. The space will also have big screens, bean bags and a choice of consoles to play.

The venue also aims to position itself as the regional go-to for gaming events. There’s a dedicated esports events hall that houses 78-square-metre LED screens and there will be a VIP lounge for those who want to watch the action up close.

“We designed Pixoul Gaming to cater to the entire gaming ecosystem with the mix of VR, retro, console, mobile and PC games,” said Paul Hamilton, general manager of Pixoul Gaming.

"This is the place to be for gamers, who are spoilt for choice from game development and education to thrilling immersive experiences, from professional solo, multi-player and team gaming to hosting global gaming festivals.

“Eager gamers will receive personal training from international gaming champions with VIP and masterclasses. Users will get the chance to learn winning secrets from the world’s top gamers at our academy, preparing them to compete on a global level. International tournaments will be hosted in our elite coliseum of gaming where the biggest, best gamers on the planet will perform to a live audience, watched by millions across the world.”

