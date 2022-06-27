Culture Summit Abu Dhabi to return in October

The Culture Summit Abu Dhabi, an annual event bringing together leaders from the fields of art, heritage, museums, media and technology, will now take place from October 23 to 25.

The news comes after the annual gathering was postponed following the death of Sheikh Khalifa, the UAE’s second president, who died on May 13.

The new dates for the event were announced by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi during Monday's launch of a joint study with Unesco, about Covid-19's impact on the global cultural sector.

Details of the venue and the line-up of speakers will be announced soon.

Organised by DCT Abu Dhabi, the fifth Culture Summit Abu Dhabi was set to run under the theme A Living Culture, with keynote speeches and panel discussions examining culture's role in a post-Covid-19 world.

Comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah was one of the guest speakers scheduled for the programme.

Other guests who were scheduled to appear included Malawi's first female president Joyce Banda; renowned architect Frank Gehry; Noura Al Kaabi, the UAE's Minister of Culture and Youth; and DCT Abu Dhabi chairman Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak.

Unesco assistant director general for culture Ernesto Ottone, left, and DCT Abu Dhabi chairman Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak at the launch of the 'Culture in Times of Covid 19: Resilience, Recovery and Revival' report in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National

While the new programme will be revealed soon, Mubarak confirmed the aforementioned report, titled Culture in Times of Covid-19: Resilience, Recovery and Revival, will feature at the summit.

The extensive study highlighted how the pandemic cost the global creative economy up to 40 per cent in lost revenue and more than 10 million jobs in 2020 alone.

The report calls for a holistic approach when it comes to cultural policy-making in the wake of the pandemic and as a safeguard against future challenges.

"It is almost like our blueprint to make sure that whatever comes our way in the future, whether economic crises, recessions and pandemics, we are ready for them," Mubarak said.

"We want to make sure we have all the policies and tools to basically deter any difficulties we would face together.”