Culture Summit Abu Dhabi 2022 to examine the cultural world post-Covid

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi returns from Monday, May 16 to Wednesday, May 18 at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the fifth event will run in person under the theme A Living Culture.

The event brings together thought leaders and experts in the arts, heritage, museums, media and technology for a series of panel sessions and discussions surrounding culture's role in a post-Covid-19 world.

The summit has not yet revealed its full line-up, but already announced guests making their way to Abu Dhabi include Malawi's first female president Joyce Banda. She will take part in the opening panel session on the role culture plays in building resilient societies.

Also appearing at the summit are the Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and DCT Abu Dhabi Chairman Khalifa Al Mubarak.

Polish artist Agnieszka Kurant, whose installations were exhibited in prestigious venues such as New York's Solomon R Guggenheim Museum and last year's Venice Biennale 12th International Architecture Exhibition, will also be present.

She joins Grammy Award-winning Panamanian pianist and educator Danilo Perez, who will lead a discussion on cultural diversity and music education.

Each day of the summit will examine the central theme through various perspectives.

May 16 explores the impact of the pandemic on the cultural world and the resulting need to build a more resilient and dynamic sector.

The following day will look at ways the cultural and creative industries used digital content after the pandemic.

The closing day, May 18, will detail how those sectors can play an increasingly powerful role in championing and fostering inclusion in a globalised world.

“Last year, global cultural leaders recognised that the post-pandemic crisis in culture was profound and unprecedented," Al Mubarak said.

“As the recovery process now gains momentum, we are taking practical steps to shape and strengthen the culture sector regionally and globally through partnership, debate and collaboration.

“There can be no economic recovery without culture, so we seek to focus on outcomes and transformative actions that drive effective cultural solutions to the global challenges of our time.”

The summit is organised with a range of international partner organisations, including Unesco, Google, the Design Museum London, and The Solomon R Guggenheim Museum.

Local partner organisations such as Louvre Abu Dhabi, Berklee Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation are also participating.

Attendance is free and open to the public. To register, visit culturesummitabudhabi.com