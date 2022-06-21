21 times Prince William has rubbed shoulders with celebrities

Prince William, who turns 40 on Tuesday, has rubbed shoulders with the most famous and powerful people across the world.

And while it's expected for him to meet country leaders and other royals, exchanges with celebrities have also produced memorable moments throughout the Duke of Cambridge's life.

Some of these people are friends with Prince William and his wife Kate. For example, David and Victoria Beckham were at the couple's wedding in 2011, alongside Elton John, Joss Stone and Rowan Atkinson, to name a few.

The royals are also regulars on red carpets, having attended recent London premieres of films such as Top Gun: Maverick and No Time to Die.

From left, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the 'No Time to Die' world premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London. Getty Images

He often comes across celebrities at charity events, having even rocked out on stage with Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift as part of a gala dinner for Centrepoint, the non-profit that supports homeless young adults, at Kensington Palace in 2013.

Then there's that photo of Prince William meeting Nicole Kidman in 2011, where the pair were snapped while having an extremely animated and enthusiastic discussion.

There are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting a member of Britain's royal family, according to their website, but there are certain rules people are still told to follow.

Jon Hamm, who met Prince William at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere, has spoken of the "anxiety-inducing" and "hard and fast rules you are made to follow".

"You're meant to say, 'Your Royal Highness' — if they offer their name, then you can use their name, but you can't do it first," Hamm said on the US talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan. "And you can't offer your hand, they have to offer their hand. Then you have to bow, but you can't bow too low."

While celebrities have tried to follow rules, some have said Prince William's "normal" demeanour made them forget all about the guidelines.

Multi-award-winning singer Billie Eilish said she unintentionally broke protocol when she met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the No Time to Die premiere. “I was planning on [following the rules] and they were just so normal,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “They didn’t make me feel like, ‘Oh, I’m scared, I can’t talk to them.’ They were very complimentary and they had all these questions for me. They were just very friendly and funny and sweet. I don’t know, I can’t complain. It was amazing.”

Egyptian-American actor Rami Malek, who has met Prince William more than once, has said he actively tries to treat royal family members as he would other people. "I'm sure a dose of normality is probably something that is quite refreshing to them," Malek told Entertainment Tonight.

“I remember we were at the Baftas, and I met them and they have a lot of questions to ask you. But it is nice to just say, 'How are you doing? How are you dealing with all of this? I know you just had kids, one kid, specifically,' so just try to be normal because they live a very unusual life, I imagine."

