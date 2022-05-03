Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians in Blac Chyna lawsuit

A jury on Monday gave a sweeping win to the Kardashian family in former reality TV star Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against them.

The Los Angeles jury found that none of the members defamed Chyna, nor did any interfere with her contract by convincing the E! network to cancel her reality show Rob & Chyna.

The four Kardashian defendants — Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — attended nearly the entire trial, but when the verdict was read all were in New York at the Met Gala, where this year’s theme was Gilded Glamour.

Chyna, who had sought as much as $108m in the five-year-old lawsuit, was in court for the verdict. She had no visible reaction.

After about 10 hours of deliberations, the jurors decided on the long jury form that the Kardashians often acted in bad faith, finding that they were not justified in telling the executives and producers of Rob & Chyna that Chyna abused their son and brother Rob Kardashian. But they found that it had no substantial effect on Chyna’s contract or the fate of the show, and she was awarded no damages.

Executives from the E! network, which aired the show, testified that Rob & Chyna ended because the relationship broke up, not because of the defendants’ actions.

Rob Kardashian, 35, the youngest of Kris Jenner's four children with the late Robert Kardashian, has kept a much lower public profile than his mother and sisters. He was mostly an off-screen character, and only occasionally appeared on the family's reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

He broke from the pattern in 2016, spending a year in the limelight before it declined.

He and Chyna began dating in January; announced their engagement in April; said they were having a child together in May; had their own reality show premiere in September; and had a daughter, Dream, in November.