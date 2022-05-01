No more secrets: why Britney, Johnny Depp and more are making their private lives public

It used to be that a celebrity would go out of their way to keep their private life private.

Backed by the might of Hollywood studios and all-powerful publicists, they had people on hand to quash rumours, pay off paparazzi or, if all else failed, simply scare off anyone who might threaten their carefully cultivated image.

In the age of social media, however, there are very few secrets — and even fewer private lives.

Perhaps influenced by Gen Z’s propensity for oversharing every aspect of their lives online, celebrities have not been shy in taking their drama public, in the case of Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, denying all knowledge of an issue, or doubling down, as is Kanye West’s preference.

Whatever the end game, 2022 is fast shaping up to be the year that celebrity dirty laundry gets well and truly aired

We go inside six very public major celebrity dramas and reveal whether or not they could have been sorted out behind closed doors.

The Johnny Depp / Amber Heard trial

US actor Johnny Depp has seen his private life made public in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. EPA

The ongoing trial between former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard came about when Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation following an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post, in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse".

Heard countersued, alleging that he defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were untrue.

Could this have been sorted out in private? Given the level of dislike between the former couple and the amounts of money at stake, no.

Depp’s lawyers maintain that Heard’s allegation cost their client the chance to star in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, losing him millions of dollars in revenue. He’s suing her for $50 million, which, even if he wins, he won’t get because she doesn’t have the money.

Olivia Wilde served custody papers on stage

Director and actress Olivia Wilde appeared bewildered when she was served legal papers from her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis while on stage. AFP

Actress-turned-director Olivia Wilde was served custody papers from her former partner, actor Jason Sudeikis, while on stage at CinemaCon, presenting her new film, Don’t Worry Darling.

The documents, handed to her by a process server, contained information on the custody of the former couple's two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.

Widespread criticism of how the serving was handled was swift and immediate, leading Sudeikis to rush out a statement that he would “never condone” how the papers had been served.

Could this have been sorted out in private? Process servers are opportunistic and can hand out documents at any time, so yes, this could have been done in a more private setting.

However, this may have been a last resort if Wilde and her team had been avoiding the process servers. With celebrities living in gated communities and travelling with security, it can be difficult for servers to get close to them.

Wilde could have avoided the issue by having her legal team waive service of process and acknowledging service.

Britney Spears’s family drama

Britney Spears has emerged from 13 years of conservatorship ready to talk. Reuters

Although her 13-year conservatorship ended last November, Britney Spears hasn't let up on telling her fans, and the world, what happened during those years.

She’s also been candid about the traumatic effect the conservatorship — which effectively handed control of the star's public and private life over to her father — had on her. Through the conservatorship, she was forced to go on birth control despite wanting a baby with her fiance, Sam Asghari.

The singer has not only continued to criticise her parents, but also her sister Jamie Lynn, whom she said benefited financially from her conservatorship

“The two things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behaviour was out of control,” the Toxic singer said in one of many tweets criticising her family. “She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time … so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY???”

Could this have been sorted out in private? As with any family drama, yes, it could have been discussed behind closed doors.

However, for the first time in a long time, Spears has the agency to speak freely about her experiences during the conservatorship and she is being rightly lauded for her honesty.

The Kardashians vs Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashian family matriarch, Kris Jenner, and three of her daughters. AP, Getty Images

Rivalling the Depp/Heard trial for the sheer scale of lurid information it has raked up, Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner has generated a large amount of negative press.

Chyna alleges the four women spread false stories of abuse to ruin her television career and used their influence to get the second season of her reality TV show, Rob & Chyna, cancelled.

Rob Kardashian took the stand to allege that his former fiancée “strangled me” and “put a gun to my head twice”. Chyna claims the famous family ruined her employment prospects, citing “defamation, intentional interference with contract and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage".

Could this have been sorted out in public? Given the animosity on both sides, it’s unlikely an agreement would have been reached without lawyers.

Chyna has said she is determined to see the case through “to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that ‘what’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong.’ And what they did was so wrong”.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

Rather than speak to Chris Rock after the ceremony, Will Smith slapped the comedian on stage during the 94th Oscars over a joke about his wife's hair. AFP

After comedian Chris Rock, who was on stage at the Oscars to announce the Best Documentary nominees, made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head, Will Smith slapped Rock across the face. Back in his seat, he twice shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your [expletive] mouth”.

Smith’s repeated shouts and Rock’s shocked reaction alerted the audience and viewers to the fact that the moment was unscripted. Confusion remains over whether or not Smith was asked to leave the ceremony. He went on to win the Best Actor Oscar for King Richard.

Could this have been sorted out in private? One hundred per cent yes.

With more than three decades in the public eye, Smith should have known better than to rise to a not particularly good joke on the night he was a dead certain to scoop up an Oscar. It would have been far better to speak to Rock after the show.

Kanye West threatens Pete Davidson

Kanye West's public feuds, including his current one with Pete Davidson, get incorporated into his songs. Reuters

While being threatened by Kayne West has become a veritable rite of passage for any celebrity worth their salt, West stepped up his rhetoric against SNL's Pete Davidson to what many have classified as death threats.

After West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian started dating Davidson in October last year, the rapper went from publicly asking her to give their marriage another try to slamming the SNL star.

In March, West released a music video for his single Eazy, in which an animated version of himself kidnaps and decapitates a figure who resembles Davidson. The lyrics included the line: “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s [expletive].”

Could this have been sorted out in private? Leaked text messages show both Kardashian and Davidson reaching out to West in private.

“I’d never get [in the] way of your children,” a reported text from Davidson to the rapper reads. But West has appeared unwilling to come to the table.