Christie's announces new management team in Middle East and North Africa

Christie’s has announced a new management team for its Middle East wing.

The auction house appointed Ridha Moumni as deputy chairman of Christie’s Middle East and North Africa with immediate effect. Meagan Kelly Horsman will be joining the company on May 23 as managing director for Christie's Middle East.

Ridha Moumni has been named as the deputy chairman for Christie's Middle East, whereas Meagan Kelly Horsman will serve as managing directory. Photo: Christie's Middle East

Moumni was senior client advisor for Christie’s Middle East. He joined from the department of art history of Harvard University, where he was an Aga Khan Fellow. In his new role, he will be assuming responsibility for business strategy in the region, with “a strong focus on the Gulf and North Africa amongst other areas”.

In his strategy, Moumni plans to increase Christie’s profile and promote the company’s businesses, including Christie’s International Real Estate, Christie’s Financial Services and Christie’s Education.

Horsman will be joining Christie’s with extensive experience in overseeing some of the most important collections in the UAE. She began her career in the art world at Bonham’s and has been based in the region since 2010, having curated numerous exhibitions, delivered short courses relating to the art sector, and created a print fair at Alserkal Avenue.

Anthea Peers, Christie’s recently appointed president for Europe, Middle East and Africa, announced the new appointments, saying they come as part of the company’s aim to expand its presence in the region.

Anthea Peers is the new president of Christie’s Europe, Middle East and Africa. Photo: Christie's Middle East

“Joining Christie’s London 16 years ago, I vividly remember the excitement felt ahead of the first auction we held in Dubai, back in May 2006,” she said.

“This expansion and further successes in the region, as we forged relationships throughout the area, remains pivotal for the business, and the Middle East has always been at the forefront of my mind. It’s therefore an even greater pleasure to announce these new management appointments so early in my new role.”

Further news will be revealed in the coming months, Peers said, underlining the “strong investment Christie’s will continue to make in the region going forward”.