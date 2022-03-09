Christie's brings exhibition of important contemporary jewellery to Dubai

Christie's, the storied auction house, is the latest this week to bring a collection of important jewellery to Dubai.

After Gucci's unveiling of its high jewellery collection, and Sotheby's display of important jewellery and watches before their auction, Christie's is hosting Rock Party, an exhibition of contemporary pieces, that are also for sale. On until Sunday, the collection is open to clients and the curious alike.

Mykloss ring by Mashandy, part of the Rock Party exhibition at Christie's Dubai. Photo: Christie's

The exhibition will showcase nearly 200 significant modern pieces from a wealth of famous and less well-known names. Alongside pieces from the influential houses of Harry Winston, Bulgari, Cartier and Graff, there will also be works by names such as Joel Arthur Rosenthal, better known as JAR, and Viren Bhagat, who trades as Bhagat. Described as the "Cartier of India", Bhagat is highly regarded for its craftsmanship.

In addition, there are examples from Nikos Koulis from Greece, who has a sharp eye for the geometry of Art Deco, and a client list that boasts Queen Rania of Jordan, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lawrence, Saoirse Ronan, Chrissy Teigen, and Rihanna.

Other names include Brazilian designer Fernando Jorge, who is known for his fluid, almost sensual pieces, and the German house Hemmerle. More than 125 years old, it is known for impeccable skill, even resurrecting techniques once thought extinct.

There are also pieces from Sabba, the 10-year-old house by ex-Cartier designer Alessandro Sabbatini, that produces just 30 gems per year. Expect pieces from Mashandy by sculptor, artist and jewellery Philippe Guilhem, whose bold, almost brutalist pieces take their cues from sculptor Gustave Miklos and architect Zaha Hadid.

As well as being on display for visitors, the pieces will all be for sale. In addition to the exhibition, Christie's is showing Block Party, an NFT, that will not be for sale. It runs until Tuesday, March 29.