Gucci brings its high jewellery to the UAE for the first time

The Italian house of Gucci has brought its glittering high jewellery pieces to the UAE for the first time, transforming a villa on Palm Jumeirah into a garden for the occasion.

In rooms filled with foliage, the jewellery — all designed by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele — has been created around many of the Gucci house codes, such as the bee, the lion's head and the Greek god of Dionysus.

Now created in delicate white gold, white diamonds and sapphires in many hues, tiny lions carry clasp stones between their teeth, snakes coil elegantly around wrists as bracelets and bees dance on bracelets and rings in gold. Such is the skill of the Gucci atelier, the wings of the bees are even articulated and come finished with diamonds.

Pieces from the Gucci Hortus Deliciarum high jewellery collection, including a necklace made with flowers, are designed to move with the wearer. Sarah Maisey / The National

Elsewhere, other pieces have been made with movement in mind, such as necklaces with detachable waterfall pendants. Made from strands of diamonds tipped with sapphires, these move with the wearer, to dance and sparkle with the light.

Among the necklaces, rings and bracelets, Michele has also created double rings that span two fingers, placing a gemstone between the two.

As befitting high jewellery creations, many of the pieces are unique, or can be changed to suit the wearer's mood. Thanks to clever links, necklaces can be shortened into a bracelet or choker, while large earrings can be simplified by removing the pendant. There is even a high jewellery nose ring that can be worn either as a classic ring, or as a drop earring that hangs almost to the lips.

All the jewellery in this collection is an extension of Michele's unique vision. Known for his magpie-like love of collecting, he is never seen without several vintage rings on his fingers that have now been translated into high jewellery signet rings. Made in gold and pave set with baguette white diamonds, each is topped with a cushion-cut gemstone. Having designed for others, he now wears a heart-shaped ring created especially for him.

A waterfall effect necklace in white diamonds and blue sapphires. Sarah Maisey / The National

First launched in 2019, this is only the second collection of high jewellery by Gucci. As the highest level of craftsmanship and quality, high jewellery is a demanding and technically complex undertaking.

To date, only two Gucci high jewellery boutiques exist — one in Paris and the other in Kuwait — and in bringing this collection to the UAE, the brand is showing how important this region is to the house.