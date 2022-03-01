TikTok extends video limit to 10 minutes to increase 'creative possibilities'

TikTok creators will soon be able to make 10-minute videos, more than triple the length of the current limit.

The move by the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform comes less than a year after its original 60-second video limit was upped to three minutes in July 2021, marking a major shift in the short format it was popular for when it launched in 2016.

TikTok users will soon be able to create 10-minute videos. Reuters

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” TikTok said. “Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

TikTok has been quietly trialling the update for several months, hoping the change will allow it to keep up with the wants of users and the ever-changing content creation landscape.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra flagged the update on Twitter, sharing a picture of a message he received when updating the app, which highlighted the new 10-minute format option.

“TikTok creeping in on YouTube territory,” he wrote.

In 2020, YouTube launched its YouTube Shorts platform to rival TikTok, allowing its creators to share short 60-second videos with their established subscriber base. The platform has been hugely successful, garnering more than five trillion views since its launch.

TikTok allowing its users to create longer videos will rival the offering creators are given on YouTube, while in turn keeping audiences on the app for longer.

In September 2021, TikTok reported one billion monthly active users worldwide, a 45 per cent growth compared to the previous year, making it one of the biggest social media platforms in the world.