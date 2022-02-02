Older stars give Gen Z a legacy lesson in new ‘Not My Name’ TikTok trend

What’s a Gen X celebrity to do when Gen Z don't know who they are?

Head to TikTok to give a quick lesson in their legacy, set to a catchy tune, that’s what.

Drew Barrymore, Alicia Silverstone, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Garner and Kyle MacLachlan have been popping up on TikTok to take part in the "Not My Name" trend, as a way to remind social media whippersnappers with their millions of followers, who came before them.

What is the ‘Not My Name’ TikTok trend?

Celebrities who have found themselves being referred to as “that person from that film my mum used to like” by anyone born in or after 1996, have taken to TikTok to deliver a lesson in how people used to become famous before social media.

Set to the soundtrack of British band The Ting Tings' 2008 hit That’s Not My Name, Gen X and older Millennial stars start by introducing themselves by their real names. They then add: “But they call me …” before showcasing all the names of their characters from their hit films and TV shows.

Who’s taking part in the trend?

While plenty of your favourite stars from the '80s, '90s, '00s and more are joining in the fun, Barrymore really hit the nostalgia jackpot with this trend.

Appearing on screen alongside the words: “My name is Drew. But they call me …” the actress turned talk show host shares clips of some of her fan-favourite characters, including Dylan Sanders, Casey Becker and Josie Geller from Charlie’s Angels, Scream and Never Been Kissed. Not to mention her turn as Gertie in E.T.

Jessica Alba takes fans old and new on a journey through her characters, including Max from Dark Angel, Honey Daniels from early '00s dance hit Honey and Susan Storm from The Fantastic Four.

Any surprise appearances?

One unexpected participant is Kyle MacLachlan. The actor, 62, who is currently enjoying something of a resurgence thanks to his recent appearance on the Prada runway, reminds the youth that he was Agent Cooper in '90s mind-bending mystery Twin Peaks, Paul Atreides in the original Dune and, of course, Trey MacDougal in Sex and the City.

Keep an eye out, too, for Scott Evans, brother of Captain America himself, Chris Evans, who reveals all the instances where you know him as “Chris Evans’s brother.”