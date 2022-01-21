Meat Loaf: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer dies aged 74

American singer Meat Loaf has died aged 74, his family have confirmed.

Known for his trilogy of Bat Out of Hell albums, Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday (which he later legally changed to Michael Lee Aday), is survived by his wife, Deborah Gillespie.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” Meat Loaf’s family said. “From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!”

Meat Loaf on stage in December 2011. Reuters

Meat Loaf's agent Michael Greene told Deadline that the singer died on Thursday night, with his wife by his side. Greene said that his daughters Pearl and Amanda "also had a chance to spend time with him and say their goodbyes during the last 24 hours".

Meat Loaf's cause of death has not yet been released.

The singer won a Grammy Award for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for his 1993 song I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That), and is one of the bestselling performers of all time, having sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

He released his debut album Bat Out of Hell in 1977, followed by Dead Ringer in 1981 and Midnight at the Lost and Found in 1983.

Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell came out in 1993 and the final part of the trilogy, Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose was released in 2006. He had a total of 12 albums to his name.

He also featured in more than 50 films and television shows in the course of his career, most notably as Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show in 1975, and Bob Paulson in Fight Club in 1999. He also famously appeared as Dennis, the tour bus driver, in the 1997 Spice Girls movie Spice World.